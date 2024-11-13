Wizards of Waverly Place Cast: Catch Up With The Disney Channel Stars

After four seasons and 106 episodes, the dynamic Wizards of Waverly Place cast moved on to different paths in their respective careers. Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), David Henrie (Justin Russo), and Jake T. Austin (Max Russo) rendered memorable performances as part of the main cast on the show which launched them to mainstream fame. Wizards of Waverly Place revolves around Alex and the other Russo siblings in their quest to master their magical abilities.
The show ended its five-year run on Disney Channel in January 2012, winning two Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Program in 2009 and 2012. The finale also set a record as the most-watched final episode on the Disney Channel series line-up. It has also inspired many programs, including a sequel series titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place which premiered in October 2024. Discover what the original Wizards of Waverly Place cast have been up to.
Selena Gomez (Alex Russo)
After launching her career as a child star on Barney and Friends from 2002 to 2004, Selena Gomez led The Wizards of Waverly Place cast as Alex Russo, appearing in all four seasons of the fantasy teen sitcom. The role facilitated her rise to fame as a teen idol while she leveraged the opportunity to take her music career to greater heights. In addition to her work with the pop rock band Selena Gomez & the Scene, Gomez has released three solo albums and won several awards for her acting and music exploits.
Gomez has appeared as Mabel Mora on Only Murders in the Building since 2021. In 2024, she starred as Jessi Del Monte in the French film Emilia Pérez (2024) and reprised the role of Alex Russo on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Her career boasts several awards and nominations, including 16 Guinness World Records. She has also excelled as a producer and businesswoman, managing a $2 billion cosmetic company, Rare Beauty.
David Henrie (Justin Russo)
Before he joined The Wizards of Waverly Place cast, David Henrie gained recognition on such shows as The Pitts, That’s So Raven, and How I Met Your Mother. He portrayed Justin Russo from 2007 to 2012 on Wizards of Waverly Place and reprised the role on The Suite Life on Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie in 2009. He is back as Justin in the spin-off series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place which premiered on October 29, 2024. Henrie also serves as the show’s executive producer. He co-starred alongside Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan in the biopic Reagan. Henrie is also a writer and director.
Jake T. Austin (Max Russo)
Born Jake Toranzo Austin Szymanski, Jake T. Austin began his career as a child performer at age seven. He made his television debut as a guest on Late Show with David Letterman in 2003, launching an acting career that has spanned over two decades. Before he played Max Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, Austin played notable roles on Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! He also reprised his role as Max in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and The Suite Life on Deck. From 2013 to 2015, Austin portrayed Jesus Foster on The Fosters. He was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 23.
Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle)
Jennifer Stone began acting as a child performer, appearing as an extra in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012 and reprised the role in the TV films Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex. Her next main role was on Deadtime Stories from 2013 to 2014. Stone took a break from acting after playing Mary in Nothing Left to Fear (2013) but returned briefly to co-write and star in the independent film The In-Between (2019) which won several awards. Stone is currently focused on her nursing career.
Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo)
Since her 1990 debut as a guest star on an episode of 21 Jump Street, Maria Canals-Barrera has appeared in over 80 movies and TV shows. While she gained major recognition for her role as the mother of the Russo siblings on Wizards of Waverly Place, Canals-Barrera made a name for herself before the show. Before joining the Wizards of Waverly Place cast, she played notable roles on shows such as Marielena, Key West, The Tony Danza Show, and Justice League. Canals-Barrera has mainly played guest roles on television since then. She also starred in the 2016 film God’s Not Dead 2 and voiced Bianca Reyes in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.
David DeLuise (Jerry Russo)
Born to two American actors, David DeLuise has been acting since he was eight. In his early career days, he played Bug Palone on 3rd Rock from the Sun and Darren Warner on Jesse. He joined the Wizards of Waverly Place cast as Jerry Russo in 2007 until the show ended in 2012. Subsequently, DeLuise played guest roles on shows such as The Mentalist, Grey's Anatomy, Sam & Cat, NCIS, 9-1-1, The Rookie, and This is Us. He is also reprising his role as Jerry on the spin-off series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
