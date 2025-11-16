35 Pics Of Unexpected Things In Fridges That People Shared On This Online Group

How much can the contents of a refrigerator say about a person? Turns out, a lot. At least according to the subreddit ‘Fridge Detective’.

There, people share a picture of what’s inside their refrigerator and others try to deduce things about them and their life based solely on the image.

Oftentimes, the original poster joins the discussion to congratulate the right guesses or steer them in the right direction if folks are struggling a bit.

Bored Panda won’t ask you to replicate this and solve all the cases. We will, however, invite you to see just how colorful and chaotic the interiors of people’s refrigerators can be. Who knew that this kitchen appliance is like a reflection of ourselves?

#1 Thought You Guys Would Get A Kick Out Of This One

Image source: TealTemptress

#2 Looks Like Our Jobs Might Be In Trouble

Image source: BanAllPineapples, beetledrink.tumblr.com

#3 Fridge

Image source: krasniimishka

#4 No Milk, Only Cat

Image source: ThePointlessTimes

#5 Just Got Back To The Country, In Self Isolation. Haven’t Had A Chance To Go Shopping Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#6 What Can You Deduce

Image source: Guido300

#7 Noodle Is #1 Fridge Detective

Image source: friendlynoodless

#8 We All Want These Snacks

Image source: anamatrix24

#9 My Cheese Fridge Brings All The Boys To The Yard

Image source: katiebot5000

#10 Enlighten Me

Image source: SassMasterRecon

#11 Every Time I Clear Some Space In The Fridge, Noodle Thinks It’s For Him. What Can You Guess About Us?

Image source: friendlynoodless

#12 This Person… Idw Them But This Person

Image source: BangkokQrientalCity

#13 Not Debbie’s !!!!!!

Image source: cosmosbeyondlimits

#14 Who Am I?

Image source: bloody_brit

#15 This LEGO Stand Has Been Holding Up My Fridge Stand For 4 Years

Image source: AHappyTeddyBear12

#16 Missing A Couple Of Things, What Do You Think? First Time Posting Here. Be Kind Pls

Image source: phillip357

#17 Who Is This?

Image source: ManInPeas

#18 This Is What Happens When You Take The Ice Tray Out Of A Freezer With An Automatic Ice Maker

Image source: HiddedNinja

#19 Hope My Fridge Counts

Image source: CouldBeAFurry

#20 Just An Ordinary Fridge, Nothing To See Here!

Image source: mrspencernorth

#21 Fire Away

Image source: failed-_-abortion

#22 Who Am I And Why Do I Exist

Image source: sausagemilkshake

#23 Give Me Your Best Shot

Image source: GloomyPitch2219

#24 Woke Up Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#25 So This Friend Of Mine Opened His Fridge And I Saw This F**king Monster

He then proceeded to take the milk and put it back while ignoring it and he will probably ignore it for another year. Took a picture afterwards. This is supposed to be potato btw.

Image source: theSomberscientist

#26 Give It A Go

Image source: momzadork

#27 What Can You Tell?

Image source: lazy_sleeper67

#28 What Do You Guys Think About Me?

Image source: hava_seat_over_there

#29 Whose Fridge Is This?

Image source: soscofflaw

#30 What Does This Fridge Say?

Image source: thiefofyourfandom

#31 Here Ya Go Detectives! What Say You?

Image source: quiltsohard

#32 Hmmmm

Image source: impossible4

#33 Couldn’t Make It Up Even If I Wanted To

Image source: Ariyverd

#34 Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road? Hmmm

Image source: chicagodads

#35 Diabetes – Detective In The Wild

Image source: copyrip

