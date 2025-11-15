Hey Pandas, What Is Your Current Favourite Song That You Are Obsessed With At The Moment? (Closed)

At moments, we all have that one song we are obsessed with. It’s that song just rings in your mind all day. Sooner or later, you’ll forget about it. What is that song?
#1
“Sweet Transvestite” from The Rocky Horror Show.
#2
Seagulls, a bad lip reading of star wars
#3
Enter Sandman – Metallica
#4
pikachu. The kid Laroi.
#5
I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
We’ve known each other for so long
Your heart’s been aching but you’re too shy to say it
Inside we both know what’s been going on
We know the game and we’re gonna play it
And if you ask me how I’m feeling
Don’t tell me you’re too blind to see
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
No, I’m never gonna give you up
No, I’m never gonna let you down
No, I’ll never run around and hurt you
Never, ever desert you
We’ve known each other for so long
Your heart’s been aching but
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
No, I’m never gonna give you up
No, I’m never gonna let you down
No, I’ll never run around and hurt you
I’ll never, ever desert you
#6
I cant handle change- By R.O.A.R
#7
“God is a Woman” By Ariana Grande! It has a good meaning to it! (Women can be powerful too.)
#8
Hallelujah Cover by Pentatonix the way there voices melt yogether makes me happy
#9
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SCBYUE_X1U
HE 10 hours…
and also
“Never gonna give you up”
I promise that the link I posted is not a rick-roll…
#10
I have a few,
1. “I’m something else” and “Help, Oh well” by this animator, SomethingElseYT i dunno it sounds pretty good to me
2. I’m also really like the track of “The Heathers” and “Be More Chill”
#11
Tennesse Whiskey by Chris Stapleton, it’s just so beautiful. Lights down low by maejor… that song hits different…
#12
Blood // Water by Grandson
#13
All my friends: 21 savage
Just listen to it
#14
Bella Donna- and oldie but a goody. By Stevie nicks. It’s a very good inspiring song the first lines are “ you can ride high atop your pony but i know you wont fall cause the whole thing’s phony/you can fly swinging from your trapeze scaring all the people, but you’ll never scare me”
#15
Lonely by Justin Bieber .I heard it on tiktok and became obsessed with it. I usually don’t listen to Justin Bieber but this song hit differently. For some reason, it gave me the chills and goosebumps!
#16
No body, no crime: Taylor Swift
#17
Heatwaves – Glass Animals
#18
Spirited Away – The Name of Life – Main Theme
Composed by Joe Hisaishi
#19
I had made my own song but the file for it was deleted to never be seen again. Luckily I still somewhat remember it so I just play that song in my head.
#20
More Than I Could Be, by Danny Gokey
#21
Orinoco flow sang by the Celtic women. I also love the song Tir na nÓg by the Celtic women
#22
Oh god, I can’t choose one! But here,
Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Fragile World by Alberto Rosende
Phoenix by (i have no idea who) ?
#23
Ridin’ by Chamilionare and Crazie Bone
#24
So, you know the song that plays during the raid on the Jedi temple in the 3rd Star Wars movie? That one.
#25
When it rains it pours by Luke combs
#26
Way Less Sad by AJR
#27
anything from ja-z
#28
I have a few, but definitely “Ano Ko na Shiawase ga” (That Happy Child) by Babuchan. The music, video, and lyrics are really creepy, but it’s an absolutely gorgeous song.
