40 Times People Were Stupid Enough To Do Something Inappropriate That Their Bosses Just Had To Fire Them

While in these uncertain times, many employees hold onto their workplaces tighter than ever, others are somewhat more relaxed. And if you ask me whether it’s possible to loosen up a little too much when it comes to your job, the answer is yes.
For many unknown, illogical and often plain dumb reasons, some employees have earned themselves a solid “you’re fired!” badge. In fact, there’s a whole corner of Reddit with a cheeky name “Bye, Bye Job” that’s dedicated to sharing “images or stories of people losing their job, a scholarship/admission, or another kind of opportunity due to their actions online or in person.”
Below we selected some of the most amusing, insane, and crazy examples that could easily compete in a sprint of losing your job the fastest way possible. Scroll down and after you’re done, be sure to check out our previous post with the funniest “you had one job” fails.
#1 Lab Intern Demands To Work Maskless And Not Only Gets Fired, But Risks Her Entire Future Career
#2 An Oldie But A Goodie
#3 This Is A New One For Me
#4 Record Setter
#5 He Really Owned The Libs This Time
#6 The Woman Who Laughed Has Been Fired
#7 Big Brain Move. Man Wears Work Badge To Insurrection
#8 Update
#9 He Seems Like A Nice Guy
#10 Welp, She Gone
#11 Pretty Sure This One Counts
#12 Bye Bye Job In Four Acts
#13 Son Posts Something Racist, Mom Agrees And Gets Fired From Her Job
#14 Mailman Is A Total Piece Of Sh*t
#15 Bosses Friend Made This Cake For A Couple Of Coworkers Who Didn’t Get Vaccinated
#16 Nazi Saluting Hospital Worker Gets The Boot After Being Found Out
#17 Update: She Was Suspended Pending Investigation
#18 A “Doctor” That Refuses To Get Vaccinated And Doesn’t Believe In Science Losses Job. Good Riddance, Let Actual Professionals Replace This
#19 I Had To Fire A Client For Comparing A Restaurant Requiring Vaccine Proof To Ww2. Throwaway To Protect My Privacy
#20 A Class Act
#21 Local Cop And GF Decided To Be Racist On Snapchat. Less Than 48 Hours Later, Job Goes Bye Bye…
#22 Apparently
#23 Utah Man Coughed On Blm Protestors, Loses Job
#24 Racist Volleyball Player Gets Suspended And Her Team Has To Pay A Fine
#25 Trainer A*shole Loses Job Through Homophobia And Humiliated Client By Loudly Professing His Clients New Workout Methods Suck For All To Hear
#26 Bye Bye But A Capella
#27 This White Supremacist Group Patriot Front Delivered White Supremacist Flyers All Over A College Campus, And Then She Lost Her Job
#28 They Got Fired Because They Refused A Condition Of Employment
#29 That [poop]head That Was Harassing Teenage Beach Goers About Their Bikinis Got The Boot
#30 Thoughts And Prayers To Those Hurt By Cancel Culture This Year
#31 Facebook Friend Is An Anti-Masker Who Brazenly Posts About Keeping His Job Even After Complaints About Him To Corporate. He’s Not So Cocky A Few Days Later
#32 A White Teacher In Texas Is Out Of A Job After A Student Recorded Him Using The “N-Word’ In Class. Classic. But Wait, There’s More!
#33 Losing Your Job As A Single Dad Of 3 Because You Refuse To Wear A Mask
#34 Nurse Flashes The White Power Symbol On Tim Tok And Says Bye Bye To Her Job!
#35 Another Anti-Vaxxer Job Bites The Dust
#36 News Reporter Fired For Refusing Vaccine And Goes Full Blown Conspiracy Theorist
#37 So Proud
#38 Tiktok Bans ‘That Vegan Teacher’ With 1.7 Million Followers After 20,000 Sign Petition To Block Her
#39 Real Tweet By An Omaha Radio Personality About The Chauvin Verdict (He Has Since Been Fired)
#40 Our Local Ppc (Canadian Libertarians) Candidate Ladies And Gents…
