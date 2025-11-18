Jessica Simpson’s Back-To-School Photos With Her Kids Had Fans Concerned About Their Safety

Jessica Simpson was beaming with joy as she shared pictures of her three children on their first day of the new school year.
The pop singer shares daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson.
On Wednesday, September 4, she shared a bunch of back-to-school snaps with her children, flashing bright smiles in their school uniforms.
“Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace !” the happy mama wrote in the caption.
She also expressed pride in her children “shining” their light individually.
“Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year!” she continued. “I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow.”
While the mother and her three kids looked picture-perfect, there was one detail in the post that sent alarm bells ringing for some social media users.
Fans expressed concern over their school’s name and emblem being shown on their uniforms.
“Why would you publicly post your kids’ school name?! I’m not famous but no way I’d share where my kid goes to school publicly. This is wild,” one bewildered fan said, while another asked, “What responsible adult in the industry wouldn’t think to blur your child’s school!?”
“Edit out school on uniform… just sayin. Creepers out there,” warned another.
Others took a more understanding approach, with one saying: “Be kind. She prob didn’t realize school names are visible. Now y’all just drawing attention to it.”
Sharing personal details like school names on social media can expose children to dangers, such as stalking or identity theft.
Celebrities—who are often constantly followed by paparazzi—must be extra vigilant in safeguarding their kids’ privacy. Protecting such information can be crucial to ensure their safety.
In 2021, actor George Clooney wrote an open letter to the UK’s Daily Mail and other media outlets, asking them not to publish photos of the children he shares with his wife and human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney.
In another instance showing how celebrities can be targeted by the paparazzi, Britney Spears was pictured in several tabloid photos with her infant son on her lap while she was driving her SUV in 2006.
George Clooney once wrote an open letter to media outlets, asking them not to publish photos of his twins, Ella and Alexander
She said it was a “horrifying, frightful encounter with the paparazzi” that made her do it.
“I was terrified that this time the physically aggressive paparazzi would put both me and my baby in danger,” she said in a statement at the time.
“I love my child and would do anything to protect him,” Britney Spears said in 2006 after a “horrifying, frightful encounter with the paparazzi”
“I instinctively took measures to get my baby and me out of harm’s way, but the paparazzi continued to stalk us,” she added. “I love my child and would do anything to protect him.”
