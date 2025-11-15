Artist And Her Dog Team Up To Recreate Famous Paintings And Have Some Fun During The Pandemic (50 Pics)

You probably remember the recent wave of DIY art that emerged back during the first quarantine. People were picking up any objects they could find at home to recreate some of the most famous artworks and it went insanely viral.
Thanks to the Getty Museum Challenge, everyone seemed to have their spin on it, with Kyiv Art Museum getting on board, Amsterdam-based group “Between Art and Quarantine” posting some of the best quarantine recreations, and Spanish group “Quearteencasa” joining the many.
But as we’re well into the pandemic life, having been quarantined, let free and quarantined again, the challenge is having its renaissance. Turns out, the Lantana, TX-based artist Eliza Reinhardt has been making the daily recreations for nearly a year as a creative homage to whatever she chooses.
Except it’s not only her who carries out the intricate and real-life DIY collages. The artist has teamed up with her Australian shepherd Finn, who’s totally adored by the camera. Scroll down for the pawsome duo’s delightful recreations down below and don’t forget to upvote the pieces you liked the most!
#1 Gian Lodovico Madruzzo, 1551/1552 By Giovanni Battista Moroni vs. Mister Finnegan Dorman, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, artinstitutechi Verified
#2 Portrait Of Swaddled Twins, C. 1617 By Anonymous vs. Portrait Of Swaddled Twins, C. 2020
#3 St. Veronica, 1633 – 1634 vs. St. Veronica, 2020
#3 St. Veronica, 1633 – 1634 vs. St. Veronica, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, ratedmodernart
#4 I And The Village, 1911 By Marc Chagall vs. I And The Village, 2021
#5 American Gothic, 1930 By Grant Wood vs. American Gothic, 2020
#5 American Gothic, 1930 By Grant Wood vs. American Gothic, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, artinstitutechi
#6 Pierrot And The Cat, 1889 By Theophile Steinlen vs. Eliza And The Dog, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#7 Meekness, 1650 By Eustache Le Sueur vs. Meekness, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, artinstitutechi
#8 Self Portrait, C. 1670-1673 By Bartolomé Esteban Murillo vs. Self Portrait, C. 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, nationalgallery
#9 The Garden Of Earthly Delights, Inner Right Wing (Hell), Between 1480 And 1505 By Hieronymus Bosch vs. The Garden Of Earthly Delights, Inner Right Wing (Hell), 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, museoprado
#10 Portrait Of A Young Woman, 1632 By Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoy vs. Portrait Of A Young Gentleman, 2020
#11 Mask Of Fear, 1932 By Paul Klee vs. Mask Of Fear, 2021
#11 Mask Of Fear, 1932 By Paul Klee vs. Mask Of Fear, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, themuseumofmodernart
#12 Portrait Of The Infant Cosimo Lll De’ Medici In Swaddling Clothes, 1642 By Justus Sustermans vs. Portrait Of The Infant Finnegan Dorman In Swaddling Clothes, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#13 Sunflowers, 1888 By Van Gogh vs. Sunflowers, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, Pinakotheken
#14 Self Portrait, 1668 By Gerard Ter Borch vs. Self Portrait, 2020
#15 Françoise, Claude, And Paloma, 1951 vs. Eliza, Finn, And Jack, 2020
#15 Françoise, Claude, And Paloma, 1951 vs. Eliza, Finn, And Jack, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, Eliza, Finn, and Jack
#16 The Flatterers, 1592 By Pieter Brueghel The Younger vs. The Flatterers, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#17 Mrs. Benajah Johnson, 1830 By A. Patrick vs. Mr. Finnegan Dorman, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, americanart
#18 Barbara Van Beck, 1650 By Unknown Artist vs. Finnegan Van Dorman, 2020
#19 The Scream, 1910 By Edvard Munch vs. The Joyful Scream, 2021
#19 The Scream, 1910 By Edvard Munch vs. The Joyful Scream, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, munchmuseet.no
#20 The Crying Spider, 1881 By Odilon Redon vs. The Crying Spider, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#21 Portrait Of Madame De Tangry And Her Daughters, 1812 By Jacques Louis David vs. Portrait Of Sir Dorman And His Children, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, thelouvremuseum
#22 The Giant Bartlmä Bon With The Dwarf Thomele, Late 16th Century By Anonymous Artist vs. The Giant Finnegan With The Tiny Eliza, End Of 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, kunsthistorischesmuseumvienna
#23 Saint Veronica With The Veil, 1652/1653 By Mattia Preti vs. Saint Eliza With The Veil, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, lacma
#24 Freedom From Want, 1943 By Norman Rockwell vs. Happy Thanksgiving, 2020
#25 The Starry Night, 1889 By Vincent Van Gogh vs. The Starry Night, 2021
#25 The Starry Night, 1889 By Vincent Van Gogh vs. The Starry Night, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, themuseumofmodernart
#26 Boy With Head In Wreath, 1957 By Norman Rockwell vs. Dog With Head In Wreath, 2020
#27 Sunflower, 1907 By Gustav Klimt vs. Sunflower, 2021
#27 Sunflower, 1907 By Gustav Klimt vs. Sunflower, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#28 The Wrestlers, 1914 By Henri Gaudier-Brzeska vs. The Wrestlers, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, mfaboston
#29 The Cholmondeley Ladies, 1600-1610 By Unknown Artist vs. The Reinhardt Ladies, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, tate
#30 The Nobleman With His Hand On His Chest, 1580 By El Greco vs. The Nobledog With His Hand On His Chest, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, museoprado
#31 Portrait Of An Unknown Man And A Dog, Unknown Date By Unknown Artist vs. Portrait Of An Unknown Woman And A Dog, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#32 Two Children, 1890 By Vincent Van Gogh vs. Two “Children”, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, museeorsay
#33 ‘Take Your Son, Sir’, 1851 By Ford Madox Brown vs. ‘Take Your Son, Sir’, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, tate
#34 Self Portrait With Masks, 1899 By James Ensor vs. Self Portrait With Masks, 2020
#35 The Maiden, 1913 By Gustav Klimt vs. The Finnegan, 2021
#35 The Maiden, 1913 By Gustav Klimt vs. The Finnegan, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, National Gallery Prague
#36 Girl On A Hassock, 18th Century By Unidentified Artist (European) vs. Girl On A Beanbag, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, smithsonian
#37 Portrait Of A Woman With A Man At A Casement, 1440 By Fra Filippo Lippi vs. Portrait Of A Woman With A Dog At A Casement, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, metmuseum
#38 Me And My Circle, 1939 By James Ensor vs. Me And My Circle, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#39 Mermaids, 1899 By Gustav Klimt vs. Mermaids, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#40 Portrait Of Francisco De Los Cobos Y Molina, 1530-1532 By Jan Gossaert vs. Portrait Of Finnegan The Australian Shepherd, 2020
#41 Skull, 1887 By Vincent Van Gogh vs. Skull, 2020
#41 Skull, 1887 By Vincent Van Gogh vs. Skull, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#42 Margaretha Van Haexbergen, 1666-67 By Gerard Ter Borch The Younger vs. Finnegan Van Dorman,2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt
#43 Portrait Of Constantijn Huygens (1597-1687) And His Five Children, 1640 By Adriaen Hanneman vs. Portrait Of Finnegan Dorman (2017 – ) And His Five Friends, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, mauritshuis_museum
#44 Van Campen Family Portrait In A Landscape, Early 1620s By Frans Hals vs. The Reinhardt Family Portrait In Quarantine, 2021
#45 Tondal's Vision, Mid 16th Century vs. Eliza's Vision, 2020
#45 Tondal’s Vision, Mid 16th Century vs. Eliza’s Vision, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, Museo Lázaro Galdiano
#46 Illie Gillis New Years Eve, 1944 By Norman Rockwell vs. Finnie Ginnis New Years Eve, 2020
#47 The Thundershower, 1916 By H. Lyman Saÿen vs. The Thundershower, 2020
#47 The Thundershower, 1916 By H. Lyman Saÿen vs. The Thundershower, 2020
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, smithsonian
#48 Marie Louise D’orléans, 17th Century By Anonymous vs. Eliza Marie Reinhardt, 21st Century
#49 Mural, 1943 By Jackson Pollock vs. Mural, 2021
#49 Mural, 1943 By Jackson Pollock vs. Mural, 2021
Image source: eliza_reinhardt, uistanleymuseum
#50 Portrait Of Anna Rosina Marquart, 1642 By Michael Conrad Hirt vs. Portrait Of Finnegan Dorman, 2020

