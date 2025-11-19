This Artist Shows What Batman Does When He’s Not Fighting Crime (25 Pics)

Sebastian Magnani is a Swiss photographer known for his creative approach to everyday life. He often blends surreal elements into his work, offering fresh perspectives on the familiar. One of his most well-known projects, Daily Bat, takes an unusual twist on the iconic superhero, placing Batman in very ordinary situations.

Instead of fighting crime in Gotham, Magnani’s Batman is seen enjoying a burger, sipping coffee, or reading the newspaper—scenes that are far from the high-stakes adventures we usually associate with him. His photos show us that even a superhero has moments of relaxation, just like the rest of us.

More info: Instagram | sebastianmagnani.com

#1 “Spaghetti Al Pomodoro”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#2 “Coffee And News”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#3 “Mcbat”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#4 “Once Upon A Time (Green)”, 2021

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#5 “Appreciation”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#6 “Back To The Future”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#7 “Stood Up”, 2020

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#8 “After Work”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#9 “Summertime”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#10 “Work Life Balance”, 2020

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#11 “Venice”, 2020

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#12 “Vitamin D”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#13 “Sightseeing”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#14 “Morning Swish”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#15 “The Italian Job”, 2021

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#16 “Test Drive”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#17 “Bat Signal”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#18 “Calm Before The Storm”, 2021

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#19 “American Dream”, 2020

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#20 “Back On Track”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#21 “Gymnastic”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#22 “Big Brother Is Watching You”, 2019

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#23 “Gasoline”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#24 “Eye Of Providence”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

#25 “Bitter Sweet”, 2022

Image source: sebastianmagnani

