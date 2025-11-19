This Artist Shows What Batman Does When He’s Not Fighting Crime (25 Pics)

Sebastian Magnani is a Swiss photographer known for his creative approach to everyday life. He often blends surreal elements into his work, offering fresh perspectives on the familiar. One of his most well-known projects, Daily Bat, takes an unusual twist on the iconic superhero, placing Batman in very ordinary situations.
Instead of fighting crime in Gotham, Magnani’s Batman is seen enjoying a burger, sipping coffee, or reading the newspaper—scenes that are far from the high-stakes adventures we usually associate with him. His photos show us that even a superhero has moments of relaxation, just like the rest of us.
More info: Instagram | sebastianmagnani.com
#1 “Spaghetti Al Pomodoro”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#2 “Coffee And News”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#3 “Mcbat”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#4 “Once Upon A Time (Green)”, 2021
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#5 “Appreciation”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#6 “Back To The Future”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#7 “Stood Up”, 2020
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#8 “After Work”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#9 “Summertime”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#10 “Work Life Balance”, 2020
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#11 “Venice”, 2020
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#12 “Vitamin D”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#13 “Sightseeing”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#14 “Morning Swish”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#15 “The Italian Job”, 2021
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#16 “Test Drive”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#17 “Bat Signal”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#18 “Calm Before The Storm”, 2021
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#19 “American Dream”, 2020
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#20 “Back On Track”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#21 “Gymnastic”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#22 “Big Brother Is Watching You”, 2019
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#23 “Gasoline”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#24 “Eye Of Providence”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
#25 “Bitter Sweet”, 2022
Image source: sebastianmagnani
Follow Us