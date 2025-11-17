Hey Pandas, Tell Us About Your Weird Or Embarrassing Experience In Someone Else’s Home (Closed)

What’s your story?
#1
I blew up my friend’s toilet with explosive diarrhea. Like legit machine-gunned it out. He could smell it from the living room he said. It STUNK. Turns out I had the stomach bug that was going around. This is not me trolling, this actually happened.
#2
I uh , this is really awkward but in 1st grade I was a pretty energetic person. I was at my friends house for a bday party and I was looking for my friend (idk why -) , and I checked her room and well- I saw her putting a shirt on , I quickly left and that was awkward as hell
#3
Anytime a friend’s parents scold them or something. Few things are more awkward. Just standing there is torture.
#4
I dropped my friend’s really old Guinea pig. She gave one to me to hold and started petting it (before she wanted to clean the cage) The Guinea pig started vibrating and digging it’s nails into my arms. And I dropped it, from a height of 1.5m.
Another time I tripped over her cat’s waterbowl. And she stepped in the puddle
Another time she asked me to check for spiders, and I missed one that was literally right in front of my nose.
All of these happened in front of the same person for some reason.
And generally getting my wording wrong
#5
When I was a teenager, I was at my boyfriend’s house and the situation started to heat up, the clothes started to decrease and my boyfriend’s mother opened the door without knocking. Her intention was to invite us for an afternoon snack. We managed to pull ourselves together from the embarrassing situation and I sat down at the dining table. My boyfriend’s mother asked my zodiac sign so that she could buy me my own coffee cup for the cupboard, to which I replied that I was a virgo (in Finnish, the same word literally means virgin). My boyfriend’s father said, laughing from behind his newspaper, that she certainly won’t anymore. For a moment I wondered how much it would hurt if I jumped out the window, ran away and never came back.
#6
One time I was at a friends house whom I’ve known since I was like 5 or under. So anyway, her mom is the sweetest person ever my family loves her so much. She’s less old lady sweet and more, she’s a wonderful kind person with too much unneeded stress yet she’s chill? idk. Anyway I dropped one of their heavy wooden chairs and put a dent in their dining room drywall. I felt horrible.
#7
As a middle-schooler, I ate an entire box of ice cream sandwiches at my friend’s house, including the last one. 40 years later and a still hear about it.
#8
I was opening a bottle of red wine, and the Cork came out faster than I was expecting and I got red wine all over the new blinds and newly painted walls and ceiling. I refused to ever go back round to my friends dad’s after that
#9
I asked one of my mother’s friends why she was limping. It was because of Polio
