30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

by

Why do most of us enjoy comics? Is it the stories, the characters, the bizarre universes and settings, the pop-culture references, or perhaps just the slice-of-life feel some of them have? What distinguishes them from more conventional series in magazines or even books that we enjoy?

Perhaps, for some people, a lot of it comes from the element of surprise and the unexpected plot twists that some series feature. “But a Jape” comics can offer exactly that as we venture into the world full of ridiculous situations that are somehow still relatable to us in many cases. James Sandoval, the artist behind “But a Jape,” has also been featured on Bored Panda previously, and if you’d like to see some of his older work, make sure to click here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | butajape.com | tapas.io | webtoons.com

#1

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#2

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#3

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#4

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#5

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#6

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#7

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#8

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#9

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#10

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#11

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#12

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#13

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#14

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#15

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#16

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#17

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#18

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#19

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#20

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#21

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#22

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#23

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#24

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#25

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#26

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#27

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#28

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#29

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

#30

30 Humorous Comics Filled With Unexpected Endings And Creativity By “But a Jape” (New Pics)

Image source: butajape

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Worst Pickup Line? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I’ve Been Photographing Wildlife For 15 Years, Here Are My 30 All-Time Favorite Photos
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Gym Worker Plans And Executes Long-Term Revenge On Rude Customer Who Called Him ‘Robotic’
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Midnight Mass
What We Know About Netflix Horror Series Midnight Mass
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2019
69 Funny And Weird Billboards That Someone Actually Paid For To Be Made
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are You Most Looking Forward To After The Pandemic? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.