50 Women Share The Dumbest Things That Have Ever Been Mansplained To Them

If there’s one thing women love, it’s men assuming they know everything! Whether the topic at hand is period cramps or astrophysics, nobody knows better than a guy who’s seen a few YouTube videos… Right?
Mansplaining is obviously not something that all men do, but it is, unfortunately, a habit that’s become a trademark of some. So, to call out all of the condescending dudes who believe they’re authorities on anything and everything, women on Reddit have recently been sharing the most ridiculous things they’ve had mansplained to them. The mansplaining meme has become a popular way to highlight these absurd moments.
#1
A male coworker tried to tell me what a certain computer program did. I interrupted with “I’m very familiar with that program, considering that I wrote it.”
#2
A guy once said that women can only orgasm after the man has, because he needs to ‘transfer his energy’ Lost his mind when we told him women masturbate alone.
#3
My brother in law try explaining to me how the pain of being kicked in the balls is way worse than child birth or any other pain a woman could go through. His mom told him to shut the f**k up.
#4
I once had a primary physician tell me that he knew how painful childbirth was because he watched his wife give birth. Then he asked me to rate my concussion pain on a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being childbirth. I looked at him in disbelief and said, “well in that case I rate my concussion at .002” He didn’t like my answer and tried to explain that he’s trying to judge my pain level. I told him I was in labor for 14 hours. Annnd this is why women don’t get the right pain meds.
#5
‘Maybe you don’t know what good sex is’. Well, I know what it isn’t.
#6
This guy tried to tell me that ALL women LACTATE when they’re near a baby. I said that’s not f*****g true. He began to “explain” to me how I don’t understand biology. What the f**k lmao
#7
I once had somebody try to explain a software framework to me like I didn’t know how to write a single line of code.
It was a framework I wrote.
#8
I was going into anaphylaxis and naturally called an ambulance. The EMT took a look in my throat and said, “you don’t look like you’re going into anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is when…” and proceeded to explain it to me.
I couldn’t talk, felt like I was breathing through a straw. Blotchy skin. I would have yelled if I could.
When I got to the hospital, the doctor looked down my throat and said, “yep, get the epinephrine.”
#9
Had a guy explain Color Theory to me. I’m a Color Specialist (hair) with over 20 years experience. He was a mechanic and red/green color blind.
#10
A man has no joke tried to explain that sexual trauma can be healed through having sex with the right person… barf.
#11
The hymen. We had a guy living with us for a while, he used to be a friend, but after living with him, I would realize what a mistake that was lol. Anyways, we were watching the movie Taken, and spoiler alert: the main character’s daughter gets kidnapped and sold into a sex slavery operation. At the very end, the guy who purchased her because she was ‘pure’ is taken out by the dad. Dude who lived with me said, out loud, “Ironic, her being a virgin saved her life!” When I tell you I threw him shade! He was genuinely confused. I told him there was no way to prove virginity, and that virginity itself is a construct. “The hymen is real!” I had to explain to a man, in his thirties, that hymens come in all different shapes, sizes, and thickness. I had to explain to him that it doesn’t cover the vaginal opening totally because, if it did, how would we lose our menstrual blood. Again, to an adult man, that a hymen can rupture for many many reasons. He argued with me! I am a CIS woman. I have five children. He argued with me about the female reproductive system and the term ‘loose women’. I had to look him in the face and tell him that that term described loose morals not a loose vagina. That’s not a thing. No wonder he’s still single.
#12
I designed a backup camera system. The manufacturer did not properly test the system upon sending us our first production units. I got a call from the first customers (mechanics). They spent the whole 5 minutes I was there under the vehicles telling me how they’ve done this for years and there’s no way a little girl who isn’t a mechanic could figure it out. The manufacturer mixed up the positive and negative cables. I switched them as they were explaining to me how the system I designed worked. Fixed before they could finish.
#13
Someone who was never in the military was trying to explain marine boot camp to me.
….I’ve been in 7 years
#14
My ex husband tried to explain to me that pain in childbirth was something modern medicine invented to get women to take drugs and get them and thier children addicted. According to him childbirth isn’t actually painful but medical professional convince women it is. Women use to be able to give birth then carry on with thier day without having to rest for days or weeks afterward.
#15
My dad tying to explain to me that my fear of men is sexist and I shouldn’t have been worried. I was 16 and had been followed on the street, cat called, chased, had creeps on my Instagram and there where weird teachers at school. Also tried to tell me that my period pain couldn’t have been as bad as it was because he knows about them… I’ve been having them for 6 years and have a condition.
#16
I was once mansplained what mansplaining is.
#17
How to start a car. It was my car. I drove there.
#18
I was house shopping and the agent asked me if my current house has a garage. I said no and he proceeded to explain to me that if I had a garage I could park my car inside in the winter so it wouldn’t get ice and snow on it. Thanks. I know how garages work.
#19
A friend I knew in college tried to mansplain lesbian sex to me… (I date women). I immediately shut him down by asking if he REALLY thought I didn’t know how women had sex with one another. Sometimes all you have to do to make them realize how ridiculous they’re being is to read back their b******t to them. Needless to say, he was embarrassed.
#20
I heard a guy trying to explain what PayPal is…. To a woman who worked at PayPal.
#21
A male friend once tried to mansplain feminism to me.
Let’s say he didn’t try that again, because my laughter was very hurtful to his ego.
#22
Before a concert, chatting with people next to me, a man asks what my favorite song by the band is. I tell him “All Come True,” to which he says “They don’t have a song called All Come True.” I tell him the name of the album it’s on. He gives me the skeptical look. “Are you thinking of a different band?” No. “Do you go to concerts much?” Yes, twice a week, and All Come True is the eighth song in the set on this tour.
Right before I pushed to the front, at the opening chord of the eighth song, I tapped him and yelled “THIS IS ALL COME TRUE.”
When I got back to my spot they weren’t there anymore.
#23
Last weekend I cracked a joke to my boyfriend. He laughed and then proceeded to explain my own joke back to me as to why it was funny…. It was my joke.
#24
Scuba diving. By a guy who saw a YouTube video. I clocked like 400 dives so far.
#25
A bartender explaining to me why alcohol is more expensive in hotels and restaurants as opposed to grocery stores. “Because it’s a business” is verbatim what he said to me.
I’m the Corporate Food & Beverage Manager. For the entire company.
#26
I sent an ex to the store to buy me tampons and I sent him a photo of the exact ones I needed.
he did not buy the right ones but it was “ok” according to him because “*all tampons are the same and do the exact same thing*”
for context I wanted U by Kotex Click REGULAR and he got me the OB Applicator Free SUPER PLUS.
#27
Gay colleague who (maybe except for his mother) has never seen a woman naked tried to explain the female anatomy „down below“. Let’s just say it was very amusing to let him go on and begin to stutter once we began asking questions.
#28
Mansplained woman shouldn’t have body hair and he can. He simply said “cause I’m a man” lmfao cringe till this day.
#29
An ex confidently informing me that I masturbate “wrong” while also explaining that there’s obviously something wrong with my vagina because OtHeR GiRLs cUm FrOm PeNeTrAtiOn and I did not.
#30
Women’s rights in the United States were one mansplained to me—by a dude who wasn’t American and who never lived in America.
I read him the riot act for his arrogance.
#31
BIL tried explaining to me that I didn’t know what it was like to be poor.
The man has never been really poor. Even when he was unemployed, his father was sending him money so he didn’t have to change his lifestyle.
I hit him back with, “Yeah, I know what it’s like to be poor. I was living out of my car in 2013.”
He then proceeded to explain why I have poor financial literacy. 🙄
#32
I worked for the fire department as a firefighter and in administration. I was in charge of a lot of stuff including payment of voluntary firefighters. One of the volunteers complained about the payment method at length and then proceeded to explain to me how it’s done. He was wrong. Very very wrong. When I told him and also told him I know because that’s my job he didn’t believe me and told me “let’s agree to disagree”. I laughed and told him no. The other guys were laughing at him too. That was three years ago and the man still avoids me and doesn’t like me.
#33
I was mansplained at the grocery store, and when I told my husband about the encounter, he mansplained to me how the first guy had been wrong. Mainsplainingception!
#34
My ex tried to explain the difficulty of playing the trombone to me. He had no musical experience whatsoever. I had played 3 instruments, one of which being the trombone.
#35
A coworker of mine had to have a quadruple bypass. His good friend (Peter) was telling me and two older male colleagues about what happened. Peter didn’t look at me until he looked me in the eyes and said “quadruple means four” turned back to my male colleagues and continued talking.
I have a BS in math and computer science and worked in CS research at the time.
#36
My ex tried to tell me that if I *really* wanted to get rid of the pooch belly fat that is common for women to have, I could. He then proceeded to give me fitness and nutrition advice. It was laughable to hear his thoughts since it’s not possible to target specific fat loss, especially fat that is specifically there to protect female organs.
#37
One time I commented that a particular movie was terrible because the female lead was really dumb and made bad decisions. Some dude replied, ‘It’s not bad writing; you just don’t understand female psychology.’ And then proceeded to explain why the behavior was normal or common or whatever. The movie was My Father the Hero, for the curious. The lead was a teenage girl who lied and said her father was her lover because she was interested in another older man, and she thought it would make her seem sophisticated. Yeah, it was that terrible.
#38
Told him I’ve been learning Japanese for three years and said ‘Have you heard of Katakana yet?’ ‘Yes’ Proceeds to explain to me what Katakana is which I learned on day one three years ago…
#39
I went to my eye doctor for eye stuff and he mansplained my ear problem (Meniere’s disease) as a “garbage diagnosis” that probably wasn’t the cause of my balance issues (it is, because my right vestibular nerve doesn’t function). Again, was at the doctor for EYE STUFF. But me and my ear doctor had a good laugh about it later.
#40
My coworker at my last job mansplained VCRs, cord phones, and VHS tapes to me (I’m old enough to know and have used all of those things.) Then when I brought up Legend of Zelda, he said he didn’t play newer games. Had to explain to him that the first game came out in the 80s then had him mansplain the video game industry to me.
#41
My period. A man was confusing menstruation with ovulation, basically trying to convince me they’re the same thing.
#42
Female anatomy. I’m a woman and a nurse.
#43
I had a guy mansplain how to use & clear a spray paint cap as I was literally 6 hrs into spray painting a 45’ mural….I teach people about how to use spray paint.
#44
The most recent one, some dude telling me what’s a balanced nutrition. Ive been a dietitian for more than 10 years lmao
#45
My boss telling me in great detail how I should wash my vagina. He didn’t have a vagina.
#46
That PMS is actually psychosomatic and it isn’t actually real. That I will just not experience the symptoms if I don’t think about them.
#47
I was eating lunch at a cafe when I was told I shouldn’t be eating salad because when you’re pregnant you don’t have an immune system and that it could kill me. He was a doctor. And no, when I asked if he meant to warn me about food borne illness he laughed and said no, it was the ranch dressing bacteria. He also tried to explain to me what pregnancy felt like.
#48
Me ex tried to tell me a certain alcohol was safe for me to drink… I have celiac disease and it’s not a safe alcohol for me to drink and I repeatedly told him the reasons and he argued til he was blue in the face, even though even before diagnosis I didn’t like that alcohol anyways so even if I could drink it I wouldn’t. I’ve had celiac disease for 10 years now… he’d never even heard of it before meeting me. But yeah he attempted to mainsplain several aspects of my own disease to me throughout the relationship.
#49
Had a partner at work attempt to explain lightning/electricity to me (in reference to defibrillation).
I was a physics major in college. He knew this. One of our first units in physics was electricity and magnetism.
#50
What women like myself, actually want in a man despite telling them over and over.
#51
My own mental illness that I’ve had for a decade.
#52
Had the janitor at my old job mansplain colonization in canada to me. I’m native and was like ??? the whole time.
#53
My ex told me I wasn’t walking properly and tried to teach me.
#54
My FIL went into great details to explain endometriosis to me.
All I did was let him know that I was having a surgery done to help and it had a bit of a recovery time.
At that point I had been living with endo for a decade.
Yes please mansplain my own body to me.
#55
A man once mansplained sexism to me. He even had the audacity to say that he thought “more feminine men” had an even harder time than actual women do. I was in so much shock, I didn’t even think to punch him in the face.
#56
I once had a guy explain to me how oxygen perfusion works in the human body … I’m a nurse.
#57
I compared our reproductive system to that of chickens because we’re both born with all of our eggs. He interrupted me to say that women actually make new eggs every month. 🙂
#58
Told my bf what grandparents law was and days later he said “ i read somewhere about grandparents law ,, “ and started to explain it exactly how i did until i interrupted him and told him i was the somewhere.
#59
My partner once explained to me how wifi and modems work… I’ve been in telecom for almost 20 years and was a journey person before moving to manage network engineers and architects. It was heartwarmingly cute when he put his foot in his mouth after about 5 minutes when he realized what he was doing.
#60
I was wearing a company jacket with the shape of Ohio on the back. A random guy at the gas station kept yelling at me until I turned around. He proceeds to say “bet you don’t know what state that is on your jacket, yeah it’s Ohio…” and goes on to explain to me about why it’s shaped that way.
Thanks guy. I had no idea where the company I work for is located. Like where my income is from. Glad he could clear it up for me.
#61
Had a guy try to “educate” me about tracking my period and how it’s essential to my health and well being on being up to date on it so i can give honest answers when sked. Like, let’s forget it’s a bad time in our history to use apps and tracking, but like… dude what? Like yes I know to keep track and an idea on it, why do you think you need to educate me on this topic to begin with…
Mind you this was a phone sales guy who was showing me new features on a smart watch, one being a period tracker, so it wasn’t even someone important in my life, just some random dude.
#62
My fiance and I have been on whiskey tours etc and tonight he explained to me that on the rocks means a drink has ice in it.
Sir.
(He was pretty drunk tbf)
#63
On a first date, he asked if I knew what a urinal was. I took it as a one off thing… the next date, he asked if I knew what a multi tool was, and then said “really?” when I said yes.
#64
I was telling my longtime pal (who knows me to be very mechanically minded and met me at our stupidly brainy college), that the auto-lock on my apartment door didn’t work. Without examining the door, he insisted repeatedly this was impossible. He wasn’t rude, I just thought it was wild that in his mind, a) “she is wrong about a simple observable fact” was more likely than b) “door is broken.”
#65
Cures for PMS. As if 1) he would know more than a 40+ year old woman about this topic, or 2) every woman has the same pain and gets relief from the same treatments.
#66
The female orgasm. He watched a lot of p*rn, he said.
#67
That my muscle pain from my thyroid disease was ackshually probably just overexertion, instead, because he (a healthy person) sometimes had muscle pain in the same place & that was what the cause was for him.
#68
How to get a job. Literally employed, graduated grad school and made more than them.
#69
I had a guy in one of my college classes explain to me the general concept of undergraduate research. I had published two papers at that point.
#70
The explanation of what my feminizing HRT can do, specifically for uses unrelated to HRT. Thank you Mr. Man Doctor, I had no idea taking estrogen can increase my levels of estrogen. You’ve enlightened me.
#71
Showers. I was telling a boomer man that my brothers hot water heater was dying and he mansplained that i just needed to wait for the water to warm up 1st. I was 40 at the time.
#72
I was a beauty therapist for 9 years. I don’t think his intent was to mansplain, but my dad would often try to explain to me the importance of eyebrow shape to flatter a face shape. I know, man. I got the diploma.
#73
I bought a six pack of beer one night from the liquor store and the man on the check out explained to me in great detail how I needed to hold the pack from underneath to stop the bottles falling out. Complete with instructional hand gestures. Thanks Newton, I know how gravity works.
#74
One time I was looking at my phone while standing near a gas pump about to put gas in my car, because I was transferring money over in my bank account. This random guy walked up to me and started explaining to me how to put gas in my car. He was rightfully embarrassed when I was like, “I’m just transferring money to my checking account…” I was 24. I swear I don’t look SO young that it would be reasonable to assume I don’t know how to put gas in my car. I also know I didn’t have a ‘confused’ expression or anything. It was honestly too funny for me to even feel insulted.
#75
I once saw a film on a date in which some lava monster flung magma all over the place. I joked “I like the way they made fire scarier by making it goopier.” Dude said, incredibly helpfully, “Um actually, that’s called lava. It comes from volcanoes.”
#76
How to wash a cup.
#77
That I cannot POSSIBLY have a cramp in my boob because there is no muscle tissue in boobs, just fat. No breasts have muscles, you see. Not even the ones on display at the Mr Muscle contests, apparently.
#78
Had an ex explain to me what the eggplant emoji was used for….. -_-
#79
Hormonal acne. I wash my face and don’t use make up often. I still struggle with it.
#80
I work in biotech and I was mansplained what PowerPoint was for a team team activity to present an intro to our team to the entire department. Needless to say, this team activity had lots of arguments which also included dismissing everything our co op said. Obviously, our team presentation was boring as hell while other teams had fun and informative intros to their team like having parody intros to full house.
