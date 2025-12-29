Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Seen Kissing Another Man On Boat

Vittoria Ceretti shares a steamy kiss with co-star Theo James, sparking rumors of trouble in paradise with Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite the on-screen chemistry, rumors suggest Vittoria and Leonardo are engaged but avoid addressing the speculation publicly. Former employee speaks out on DiCaprio’s unusual bedroom preferences, adding fuel to the fire of his reputation as Hollywood’s eternal bachelor.
Leonardo DiCaprio may not have liked the fact that his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti was seen kissing another man on a boat recently, even if it was for work. The model, 26, was recently seen sharing a passionate kiss with actor Theo James during a commercial shoot in Italy. Vittoria and Leonardo have been linked since last summer, despite having more than 20 years between them.
Steamy Scene for Dolce & Gabbana Ad
In the images from the Dolce & Gabbana advertisement, Ceretti and James, 39, are dressed in coordinated swimsuits as they cozy up on a small inflatable boat. Vittoria sported a revealing white bikini that accentuated her toned figure, with her wet hair cascading down her back, while Theo showcased his impressive physique in a white speedo. The two stars were photographed embracing and kissing fervently on the beach in Capri, Italy.
Their chemistry was evident as they gazed into each other’s eyes and exchanged flirtatious smiles. Between takes, the mood was lighthearted as they laughed and joked on the boat, with Theo perched on the edge while Vittoria lounged inside. At other moments during the shoot, Theo was seen relaxing on the inflatable boat, displaying his well-defined muscles, while Vittoria engaged with the production team.
Rumors of Engagement
Despite the on-screen romance, Theo has been married to Ruth Kearney since 2018, and the couple shares two children. Meanwhile, Vittoria has been in a steady relationship with Leo since last summer, marking almost a year together. Though Leo is known for being a player, one with a penchant for much-younger women, some reports have suggested things between him and Vittoria are serious.
Earlier this year, it was suspected the two may be engaged after Vittoria was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger. Still, the two haven’t addressed the speculation. They also haven’t commented on accusations 22-year-old model Hieke Konig made against DiCaprio, exposing what she alleges are his odd bedroom preferences.
DiCaprio’s Bedroom Preferences
“One friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her. And another said he even put a pillow on her head. No, Leo is too weird and too old,” she told Dutch Playboy. DiCaprio has never been married, despite being one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. Over the years, he has been linked to a number of high-profile women, including Gisele Bündchen, with whom he had a notable relationship from 2000 to 2005.
Leo was also in a high-profile relationship with Blake Lively for a brief period in 2011, and more recently, he dated Camila Morrone from 2018 to 2022, before moving on with Vittoria last year.
The Intriguing On-Screen Romance
In a glimpse behind the scenes of Hollywood, a former employee of Leonardo DiCaprio sheds light on what it’s really like to work with the A-List actor. DiCaprio, known for his illustrious career and private personal life, has amassed a fortune of $300 million through iconic roles in films like Titanic and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The steamy kiss between Vittoria and Theo is expected to create a buzz in the fashion world, adding another chapter to the intriguing life of Leonardo DiCaprio and his relationships. Whether the rumors about their engagement are true or not, the public’s fascination with DiCaprio’s personal life continues to grow.
Follow Us