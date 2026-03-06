Where Is Nina Dobrev Now? Life and Career After The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev became a household name, especially for television audiences, thanks to her breakout role as Elena Gilbert and multiple doppelgängers on The Vampire Diaries. Eight years after its finale, the series remains one of The CW’s most successful supernatural dramas. With Dobrev’s exit in 2015, it marked the end of an era for fans who had followed Elena Gilbert’s journey from the very first episode.
At the time, her decision sparked intense curiosity and debate, especially since the show was still performing well. Nina Dobrev’s post-Vampire Diaries years have been defined by creative exploration and calculated risks. She has moved across genres, experimented with different formats, and steadily reshaped her public image. Rather than chasing instant stardom, she focused on longevity and variety. That approach has allowed her to remain relevant long after leaving Mystic Falls.
Nina Dobrev Built a Diverse Acting Career
Since leaving The Vampire Diaries, one of the most important developments in Nina Dobrev’s career has been her consistent effort to expand her acting repertoire beyond supernatural teen drama. Rather than staying in the same genre, she branched out into film, starring in comedies, action roles, and thrillers. Although she’s yet to land a major role on the big screen with the fame and success of The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev has kept pushing.
Among her early post-Vampire Diaries projects, Dobrev appeared in movies like Flatliners (2017), a remake of the classic sci-fi drama. In the same year, she joined the cast of XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017), the third installment of the XXX film series, and later starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Love Hard (2021). She also took on roles in Dog Days (2018), Then Came You (2018), and The Out-Laws (2023), showcasing her ability to adapt to both dramatic and lighthearted material. Her most recent roles were in The Bricklayer (2024) and Reunion (2024). Interestingly, her only major television project has been the short-lived CBS sitcom Fam, which she led.
Nina Dobrev Transitioned Into Producing & Directing
Beyond acting, Nina Dobrev has also stepped into producing, a significant milestone that many fans might not immediately know about. In 2023, she starred in and served as an executive producer on the comedy film Sick Girl. This marked a deeper involvement in creative decision-making behind the camera.
This move into production reflects a broader trend among established actors, who are using their experience and influence to help shape projects that align with their creative interests. Producing gives Dobrev more control over the types of stories she tells and the roles she embodies. She’s also credited as an executive producer on the film Fin (2021), and the TV series Night Float and Woman 99. Although she’s yet to make her feature directorial debut, Dobrev made her directorial debut with the 2021 short film The One.
She Co-Founded Fresh Vine Wine, Expanding Her Entrepreneurial Footprint
Outside of film and television, Nina Dobrev has explored business ventures, most notably in the wine industry. Alongside professional dancer and actress Julianne Hough, she co-founded Fresh Vine Wine. The brand is known for its gluten-free, low-sugar wines aimed at active, health-focused consumers. This entrepreneurial leap reflects Dobrev’s desire to diversify her professional portfolio and engage with fans in realms beyond entertainment. During interviews about Fresh Vine Wine, she often highlighted how her passion for wine and friendship with Hough organically evolved into a serious business endeavor.
Nina Dobrev’s Personal Life & Relationship
While her career developments are significant, Nina Dobrev’s personal life has also captured public interest, especially in 2025. During The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev was known for her relationship with her co-star Ian Somerhalder (who played Damon Salvatore) from 2010 to 2013. Dobrev’s next public relationship was with three-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. After years of dating, the couple became engaged in October 2024. However, they ended their engagement in 2025 after a five-year relationship. The split was described as mutual and respectful, and Nina Dobrev has since taken time to focus on her personal growth alongside her professional pursuits.
