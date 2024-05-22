Flawed sitcom characters are often the most captivating and hilarious, as they provide a relatable and authentic portrayal of humanity. By showcasing their imperfections and shortcomings, these characters invite audiences to laugh at their missteps and identify with their struggles. Rather than being perfect, these characters are multi-dimensional and messy, making them all the more endearing and real.
Through their comedic mishaps and constant growth, they demonstrate that none of us are perfect, and that we all make mistakes. This authenticity allows audiences to connect with the characters on a deeper level, as they see themselves reflected in their flaws and imperfections. By embracing their weaknesses, these characters become more human and, in turn, more hilarious and lovable, making them a joy to watch and root for. So, here are 6 flawed sitcom characters who won us over anyway.
6. Eleanor Shellstrop – The Good Place
The Good Place, a critically acclaimed TV series, follows the story of Eleanor Shellstrop, a morally flawed and seemingly selfish individual who has found herself in the afterlife, also known as “The Good Place”. Played by Kristen Bell, Eleanor is a masterclass in comedic acting, as she brings to life a character who is initially portrayed as lazy, rude, and self-centered. However, as the series progresses, Eleanor’s true nature is revealed, and she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption.
After realizing that she doesn’t actually belong in “The Good Place” due to a series of unscrupulous circumstances, Eleanor sets out to become a better person, learning valuable lessons about ethics, morality, and human connection. Through her character arc, Kristen Bell shines in the lead role, expertly navigating the complexities of Eleanor’s transformation from a selfish and entitled individual to a genuinely compassionate and empathetic being. The show’s unique blend of humor, wit, and emotional depth makes for a captivating watch, and Eleanor’s character arc is widely regarded as one of the most impressive and satisfying in television history.
Watch The Good Place on Apple TV+
5. Doug Heffernan – The King of Queens
The King of Queens is a classic sitcom that ran for 9 seasons between 1998 and 2007. Focusing on the home life of married couple Doug (Kevin James) and Carrie Heffernan (Leah Remini), a spanner is thrown in the works when Carrie’s loud and brash father Arthur (Jerry Stiller) moves in with them. Like many other sitcoms, the show explores the lives of a couple as they face the challenges of everyday life. However, what made The King of Queens so unique was its depiction of Doug and Carrie’s arguing.
Looking back on the show, it is hard to decipher if it could still be made today, with Carrie’s character regular hitting Doug when he makes mistakes. On the other hand, Doug was no saint either. Throughout the series, it was a running joke that Doug regularly lied to Carrie. But his deceitfulness didn’t end there. He would lie his way out of all sorts of trouble – with his friends, at work, and with his parents. However, his saving grace came from the fact that he would always see the error of his ways, with his tail between his legs and apologize. Also, the fact that he shared his home with the eccentric Arthur showed he had a kind heart underneath his shortcomings.
Watch The King of Queens on Paramount+
4. Charlie Kelly – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is truly one of the wackiest sitcoms of all time. Focusing on the lives of a group of friends who run a bar in Philadelphia, the show sees them get into all kinds of schemes and mishaps – sometimes illegal or immoral ones. What makes the show so different is how every character is extremely flawed yet likeable through their sheer eccentricity (and satyrical psychosis). To that, Charlie Kelly (played by Charlie Day) stands above the rest as the most unhinged.
Throughout the show, Charlie is portrayed as the idiot amongst idiots. He has a special bat that has been altered to hunt rats perfectly, he stalks a woman throughout a large portion of the show, and eats cat food to help him sleep. However, underneath his extreme ways, he is a venerable man with a kind heart. Often the butt of the others’ jokes, he regularly rises to the occasion and saves the day unexpectedly. While he is a strange character, so is every other character on the show. But Charlie really shines thanks to the nuanced portrayal executed by Day, boasting a distinctive laugh that would give the Joker a run for his money, and a penchant for fast-paced dialogue.
Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Disney+
3. Joey Tribbiani – Friends
In today’s age, it may be challenging for audiences to relate to Joey Tribbiani’s womanizing ways and general lack of sophistication, as these traits are often viewed as outdated and problematic. However, Friends‘ enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to transcend time and cultural norms. Despite Joey’s flaws, his core characteristics – his protectiveness, loyalty, and naivety – make him a lovable and relatable character. His silly antics, playful innocence, and good-hearted nature have become iconic aspects of the show, making him a beloved figure in popular culture. As the “dunce” of the group, Joey’s humor is often derived from his misunderstandings and misadventures, which have become a staple of the show’s comedic DNA. Even though he may not be the most relatable character in today’s context, Joey’s enduring charm and comedic appeal have cemented his place as an integral part of the Friends legacy.
2. David Brent – The Office
David Brent is truly one of the most flawed sitcom characters of all time. The Office saw Ricky Gervais seemingly come out of nowhere and take on the role of Brent, an office manager of Wernham Hogg paper merchants. What made the show so distinctive was its mockumentary style filming, which at the time, initially confused the UK public, who believed what they were watching was actually a documentary. This was pulled off swiftly, as no actors in the show were well-known at the time, including Gervais.
Gervais played Brent as a man who seemed seedy on the outside. Desperate for attention, he would say the most absurd of things to get a laugh (which rarely ever came). This form of comedy became known as cringe comedy, with many crediting Gervais and his writing partner Stephen Merchant with propelling it to the mainstream. Underneath Brent’s un-PC ways, was actually an insecure and lonely man who really just wanted to be liked by his workforce. Although hard to watch at times, Gervais managed to add a layer of intrigue to his character, that meant no matter how bad he acted, you just could not wait to see what he did or said next.
Watch The Office on Prime Video
1. Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry David‘s character on Curb Your Enthusiasm (a fictionalized version of himself) is undoubtedly the most flawed sitcom character of all time, with his constant misadventures and cringe-worthy antics making him a lovable yet infuriating figure. However, the show’s genius lies in its refusal to let Larry change or grow, allowing him to remain a consistent and unapologetic force of chaos. Despite his questionable behavior, Larry’s core principles – his unwavering commitment to honesty, his refusal to back down, and his unapologetic bluntness – make him an endearing and relatable character.
Larry’s status as a “social assassin” is a testament to his ability to speak his mind and do what he wants, without regard for societal norms or expectations. As the audience, we can’t help but root for Larry, even as he says and does things that are utterly unacceptable. In doing so, we’re living vicariously through his words and actions, allowing ourselves to imagine a world where we can be as unapologetic and unfiltered as he is. Want to read more about Curb Your Enthusiasm? Check out our review of the final ever episode.