Before Becoming A Comedian, Ricky Gervais Was Almost A Pop Star

Ricky Gervais is one of the biggest names in comedy right now but what most people don’t know is that he first tried his hand at a music career. Now recognized as a renowned English comedian, actor, writer, and director, Gervais initially ventured into the music industry with the hope of becoming a pop star. His brief stint as a musician started during his days in college and he even formed a pop duo but two singles later, the band called it quits.
Music didn’t work out for him but his days as a pop star may have influenced the quality of his comedy positively. Gervais has now recorded many successful projects on and off the screen, winning prestigious awards in his wake. According to the Berkshire native, he should have ventured into songwriting instead of trying to become a singer.
Check Out Ricky Gervais’ Early Music Career With Seona Dancing
Ricky Gervais was in his final year at University College London when he teamed up with his best friend Bill Macrae to form a pop duo called Seona Dancing in 1983. The pair got a deal with London Records under which their first two singles – More to Lose and Bitter Heart – were released. Things were looking up for the duo for a while before it became clear that their songs were not getting anywhere close to the UK Singles Chart. Seona Dancing however made headway in the Philippines with More to Lose but that wasn’t enough to keep the band in business.
The duo split in 1984 without releasing a full album. Interestingly, Ricky Gervais’ early music career didn’t end with the band. He later worked with an English rock band named Suede as their manager in the 1990s before they became successful. He also performed a live tour as The Office‘s David Brent with his band Foregone Conclusion.
From The Office To Extras, He Has Made His Mark On Comedy
While Seona Dancing didn’t make him a star, Ricky Gervais has made it big in comedy with sold-out stadium tours and more. His career gained national attention through his involvement in the creation of The Office. Gervais, who plays the lead role of David Brent in the British sitcom, co-created and co-wrote the scripts with Stephen Merchant after getting the approval of BBC.
The Office premiered in the UK in 2001 to mixed reactions from audiences. The team didn’t give up but built up momentum by spreading news about the second series of the sitcom and it worked. The second installment of The Office turned Gervais into an instant star and he was named the most powerful person in TV comedy by Radio Times. He also won a Golden Globe Award in the category of Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy among other awards the show has won.
Another career breakthrough Gervais got came through Extras, the British sitcom that focuses on extras in television, film, and theater productions. Like The Office, Ricky Gervais co-wrote and also starred in the series with Stephen Merchant. In Extras, Gervais played Andy Millman, a more humorous character than his The Office role. His depiction of Millman won Gervais the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The comedian is not resting on his laurels yet but has continued to churn out more classics, including The Ricky Gervais Show, Life’s Too Short, An Idiot Abroad, After Life, and Derek to name a few. He has also continued to make waves in stand-up comedy.
