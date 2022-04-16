Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Perfetti

32 seconds ago

Chris Perfetti is the type of actor who does things so well you don’t realize there was a time in his life when he was not famous. He is currently killing it as Jacob Hill in the hit show “Abbott Elementary,” which airs on ABC. The comedy has become a huge hit since it began, and his character is not the exception to that rule. He’s a funny man, but he’s also someone who can take any role and make it his own. As his fame grows, so does the desire of his fans to learn as much about him as they can. Here is everything we know.

1. He is an 80s Kid

Perfetti is a man in his early 30s, and that means he was born in the 80s. He just made it, though he was born late enough in the decade we can almost guarantee he has no memory. He turned 33 on December 12, 2021, which makes his birth year 1988.

2. He is From New York

He was born in Rochester, New York, which makes him an official New Yorker. However, he was not raised there. He was still raised in New York, just not in the same city in which he was born. He grew up in Webster, and that’s also where he graduated.

3. He Went to College

Following his high school graduation, he knew college was it for him. He enrolled in courses at the State University of New York at Purchase, and he was a student of the Conservatory of Theater. He knew what he would study, and nothing was stopping him from becoming an actor.

4. He Was a Stage Actor

He spent some time making his rounds on stage, which is huge. It’s not easy to become a stage actor, and it’s far more difficult, time-consuming, and disciplined than being a television actor with all those takes and practice. He had to get it right every single time, and that is a lot.

5. He is a Loner

Not entirely, but he would describe himself as a little bit of a loner. To be honest, we think all the best people are. We can be as social as we want when we want to be, but there is a deep longing for quiet and peace at other times that makes us want to curl up at home and just enjoy all the things we have so lovingly created for ourselves.

6. He Liked Being the Center of Attention

The reason he is only a bit of a loner is that he enjoys being the center of attention. This is a big deal, and it is how he knew to pursue acting. You see, he didn’t know he wanted to be an actor right away. He just knew he wanted people to pay attention to him, and that kind of led him to where he is today.

7. He Doesn’t Have a Method

He doesn’t feel he is a type of actor in any capacity. He’s a man who just relies on those around him to feed the mood, the scene, and everything in between. He’s someone who likes to do things his own way, to make things work for him, and to be his own kind of person, and that really works for him.

8. He Relies on Relaxation

He’s a man who likes to relax, and not just for fun. He believes that for him to be an effective actor in any given role, he needs to be relaxed. Being tense or overthinking things has a negative effect on him as an actor. He works very hard to relax and make things easier on himself, and it’s been something entirely too helpful.

9. He Loves a Classic

If you ask him about a dream role, he will tell you a stage role in a classic. He loves the men and women who came before him. He recognizes their talents and what they’ve left behind in terms of their legacy, and he wants that for himself. He’s someone who would love to take part in something that a person such as Shakespeare wrote.

10. He is a Decade Into This

It’s been 10 years since he began his career, and it’s been working well for him. He was first brought into the acting world in 2011 with his role on stage in the “Sons of Prophet,” production, and he got his first television role only a year later in “Submissions Only,” and now he is everywhere.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


