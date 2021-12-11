From the outside looking in, Kaalan Walker appeared to have it all. He was a rising star in the entertainment industry, and his role in the 2018 movie SuperFly seemed to be the start of something great. Unfortunately for Kaalan, however, his future as an entertainer has likely come to an end. Several women have accused Kaalan of sexual assault, and he could face life in prison if he is convicted. Reports allege that Kaalan used social media as a way to contact women. He then lured them under the promise of a photoshoot but were allegedly assaulted when they arrived at the location. At the moment, it’s unclear how things will play out for Kaalan, but even if he is found innocent, it seems unlikely that anyone in the industry will be pressed to work with him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kaalan Walker.
1. He Is A Los Angeles Native
If you want to have any kind of career in the entertainment industry, Los Angeles is easily one of the best places in the world for you to be. Luckily for Kaalan was born and raised there. Unfortunately, there isn’t any information on his upbringing or his personal life.
2. He Is A Rapper
Some people may know Kaalan best for his work as an actor, but other people know him best for his music. Kaalan is a rapper who has been performing under the name KR for several years. Although he hasn’t released any full-length projects, he has released songs on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
3. He Is Dealt With Depression
Mental health is just as important as physical health, but sadly it’s something that a lot of people don’t feel comfortable talking about. Kaalan, however, has been very open about the fact that he has struggled with his mental health. During an interview with BlackySpeakz Kaalan shared that he was struggling with depression and there were even times where he’s contemplated suicide.
4. He Loves To Dance
If you thought acting and rapping were Kaalan’s only talents, you might want to think again. He is also a great dancer and when he was in high school he was part of a dance group called Marvel Inc. They became very popular during the 2010s and were known for their jerking skills.
5. He Has A YouTube Channel
As an up-and-comer in the entertainment industry, Kaalan understands the importance of sharing his work on social media. He has a YouTube channel called WHO KR where he mostly uploads music content. His channel currently has 102,000 subscribers and has more than 23 million views.
6. He Claims To Have Had A Relationship With Kehlani
When news first broke that women were accusing Kaalan of sexual assault, R&B star Kehlani took to social media to show her support for the alleged victims. Kaalan responded by claiming that he and Kehlani almost had a child together. He also went on to say that he had more information he could expose about her. However, Kehlani quickly shot down his comments.
7. He Only Has Three Acting Credits
Kaalan has been performing for years, but acting is something that was relatively recent for him. He made his on-screen debut in 2017 in a movie called Kings. To date, he only has three on-screen credits with SuperFly being the most recent. It doesn’t appear that he has any projects in the pipeline.
8. He Has Gone Ghost On Social Media
There was once a time when Kaalan was very active on social media, but those days seem to be long gone. All of his social media accounts (besides YouTube) have been wiped clean. This is likely due to the fact that he is currently dealing with some legal issues.
9. He Almost Got Signed By Top Dawg Entertainment
Kaalan is currently an unsigned artist, but that isn’t because he hasn’t had the opportunity to sign with major labels. While talking to BlackySpeakz, he shared that he came close to getting the chance to sign to Top Dog Entertainment which is the same label Kendrick Lamar was on for most of his career.
10. He Once Let Negative Comments Online Impact His Mood
People in the spotlight have to develop a thick skin because they’re constantly being criticized. Unfortunately, early in his career, Kaalan let people’s comments get to him. He used to scroll through social media and read negative comments and they would alter his mood. Thankfully, he has since gotten a better grip on drowning out all of the outside noise.