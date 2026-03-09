Chris Lowell: 6 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know

Chris Lowell has built a reputation as a versatile actor with credits in television, film, and stage. His career took off in the early 2000s after a scout discovered him, and he hit the ground running with his debut as a main cast member on the teen drama television series Life As We Know It. Lowell is best recognized for playing Stosh “Piz” Piznarski on Veronica Mars, William “Dell” Parker on Private Practice, and Sebastian “Bash” Howard on Glow. His film credits include Up in the Air, The Help, and Promising Young Woman.
Beyond acting, Chris Lowell has extended his creative range behind the camera as a director. His dynamic career also includes behind-the-lens work as a photographer. Lowell has come a long way since he burst onto the entertainment scene in the 2000s, and he continues to prove his mettle. Keep reading for more facts about the How I Met Your Father actor.
1. His Interest in the Performing Arts Began at the Atlanta International School
Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was born, Chris Lowell attended the prestigious Atlanta International School (AIS). His time at AIS piqued his interest in theater and filmmaking. He also founded the film program and video yearbook at AIS. Lowell later continued his studies at the University of Southern California, where his professional acting career began.
2. He was Scouted in 2003 While Playing Beach Volleyball
As a student, Chris Lowell was also interested in sports, particularly volleyball. He was playing beach volleyball when he was discovered at the University of Southern California. He was in his first year at the university at the time and didn’t waste time pursuing acting as a career. His first audition was successful, landing him a major role on Life as We Know It, an American teen drama television series loosely based on the young adult novel Doing It by British writer Melvin Burgess. The show was cancelled in its first season despite good ratings.
3. In addition to Acting, Chris Lowell has a Burning Passion for Fine Art Photography
To Lowell, photography is a way to explore his creative power as an artist; as such, he also works as a fine art photographer. Inspired by legendary street photographers such as Elliott Erwitt and Henri Cartier-Bresson, Lowell is not your regular photographer. Beyond his passion for the craft, he studied photography at the University of Southern California and the New School for Design. His Instagram page is filled with images from his gallery.
Lowell prefers to use traditional printing practices for his work to ensure the best interpretation of images. He has had exhibitions at prestigious locations, including Jackson Fine Art in Atlanta and the Stephen Cohen Gallery in Los Angeles. Also, his work has been featured in several publications, including Interview Magazine, Glamour, and Vanity Fair. Chris Lowell’s partner and little daughter have also caught the photography bug.
4. Chris Lowell Made His Directorial Debut in 2014
After several acclaimed acting credits, Chris Lowell extended his creative range with his directorial debut in Beside Still Waters. The comedy-drama film follows a group of friends during a memorable weekend together. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Ryan Eggold as Daniel, Britt Lower as Olivia, Brett Dalton as James, and Reid Scott as Henry. Lowell didn’t play any character in the movie, but he also served as the movie’s co-writer and producer.
5. He Made His Broadway Debut in Cult of Love
Beyond the screen, Chris Lowell is building his stage credits. He made his Broadway debut in the hit production of Cult of Love at the Hayes Theatre and later joined the cast of Majorie Prime in the same theatre a year later for another performance. Being on Broadway has been his lifelong dream, and he made his debut with a bang, performing alongside an amazing cast and crew. Off-Broadway, he performed in the hit play, Jacuzzi, at Ars Nova in New York City.
6. Chris Lowell’s Partner Actress Kerry Bishé and Daughter Share His Interest in Photography
Chris Lowell and Kerry Bishé have been together for a while and expanded their family with the arrival of their daughter in 2021. Interestingly, photography is something they have in common. During an interview with The Bare magazine, Lowell shared that Bishé is also a talented photographer with a great eye for the perfect moment. All he had ot do was show her how to use some cameras. While Lowell loves to shoot black and white photos, Bishé is interested in colors. “She’s great with color, great with shapes and objects, and composition,” he said. The couple has cameras strategically placed around their home to capture spontaneous inspiration.
Follow Us