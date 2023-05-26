Mike Judge is when brilliance meets creativity. Judge is an American animator, filmmaker, actor, and musician. He brings a unique creativity set to Hollywood, backed by his experience in the sciences and corporate world. Judge’s works are easily recognized for having extremely idiotic characters, lampooning the American workplace, or a perfect mixture of both.
Judge was born Michael Craig Judge, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 17, 1962. Judge has created several critical and commercially successful works in film and television. One such project is the HBO live-action comedy series Silicon Valley. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about Silicon Valley‘s Mike Judge.
One of Mike Judge’s most popular adult animated series has to be Beavis and Butt-Head. Starting in 1993 for MTV, the series has aired 10 seasons with 250+ episodes. Judge voices several of the series characters, including its lead casts, Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge also created King of the Hill, which first aired in 1997. The series has enjoyed 13 seasons with 250+ episodes since its official release. As always, Judge voices several characters, including Hank Hill, Jeff Boomhauer, and Stuart.
Away from animation, Judge’s Silicon Valley was a hit among TV audiences. The series follows its protagonist, Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), as he struggles to keep his startup company, Pied Piper, afloat in the ever-competitive Silicon Valley. The series enjoyed 6 seasons with 53 episodes and aired from April 6, 2014, to December 8, 2019.
2. Mike Judge’s Work Before Becoming An Actor
Many actors or filmmakers in Hollywood often had an early passion for film and television. Mike Judge had absolutely no clue that he’ll end up in filmmaking, let alone be a creatively successful one at that. Although born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Judge’s parents moved back to the United States, where Judge spent most of his formative years.
Judge studied Physics and graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). After graduating, Judge stayed within his degree, securing a Mechanical Engineering and Physics job. However, Judge grew tired of science and decided to quit, packing his bags for Silicon Valley. Less than three months after securing a job with a startup video card company, Parallax Graphics, Judge quit again. In 1989, Judge’s life changed after visiting a movie theatre and seeing animation cels on display. He purchased a Bolex 16 mm film camera and then began his journey to the success he is today.
3. Mike Judge’s First On-Screen Appearance
Mike Judge may be known for his prolific filmmaking abilities, but he also has an active career as an actor. Judge’s first on-screen appearance was in a film in 1991. Known to appear in several of his productions, Judge made an appearance in his satirical black comedy Office Space in an uncredited role. Judge played Stan, the manager of Chotchkie’s. The movie starred Ron Livingston and Jennifer Aniston.
4. Other Movies Mike Judge Was In
Mike Judge’s next appearance in a movie was as a cameo. He appeared as Donnagon Giggles in Spy Kids (2001) and as a Motel manager in Serving Sara (2002). Reprising his cameo role in Spy Kids, Judge appeared in the film’s two sequels Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003). Judge also played Jim in Extract (2009), Ed in Punching Henry (2016), and Jim Savage in The Front Runner (2018).
5. Other TV Shows Mike Judge Was In
Mike Judge’s first appearance on television was as a guest star in NBC’s sitcom Frasier (2003). Judge played the role of Van in “The Harassed” episode. Judge’s last appearance in a live-action TV show was as Hellman Groolsby in IFC’s comedy series Sherman’s Showcase. It was a cameo appearance, as with other actors and celebrities.
6. Mike Judge As A Voice Actor
As a talented animator, Mike Judge is spoiled for choice with characters to voice. While several animators love to outsource voice roles, Judge loves to take on as many as his time and schedule allow. Judge is often the voice of his animated films and TV show’s lead casts. Judge has also voiced characters outside his productions. Notable examples include unhooded Kenny McCormick in South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999), several dead voices in R.I.P.D. (2013), and Archie in Nerdland (2016).
7. The Nomination & Award Mike Judge Has Received
Mike Judge has been honored and nominated several times at the Writers Guild of America, as well as at the Directors Guild of America. All recognition and nominations have been for his work writing and directing the TV show Silicon Valley. In addition to other miscellaneous award nominations, Mike Judge has also received numerous nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.