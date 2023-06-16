Growing up was tough for Coty Galloway who had to overcome many hurdles with his family at a young age. During this time, he resided in different cities and picked up accents in the process. Though distressing, the difficult childhood Galloway was put through helped in shaping him into the talented star he is today.
Known for his role in Final Space, Coty Galloway has been in more than 40 projects. He has also expanded his horizon with projects he takes credit for as a producer and director. Beyond acting, Galloway is also a singer and songwriter. He is reaping the fruits of remaining persistent and determined in the face of tribulations. Galloway still holds tight to his childhood resolution to dream big and give back to his society.
1. Coty Galloway’s Acting Career Began On YouTube
Unlike most actors who launch their careers in the theater, Coty Galloway began acting on YouTube. He has appeared in a slew of web series and short videos on the video-streaming platform. His videos can be seen on different channels, where they have grossed millions of views from visitors.
As his longtime collaborator, some of the videos Galloway appeared in can be found on Olan Rogers‘ youtube channel. According to his IMDb page, Coty Galloway made his professional acting debut in the 2011 short film Fractured Minds as The Trucker. He played numerous minor roles the same year, appearing in more short films and one episode of Changes as Caleb Ross. From 2012 to 2015, Galloway continued to carve his niche until his breakthrough role in Final Space came in 2016. He has worked with many directors, producers, and actors on diverse projects since his debut. More so, Galloway is making headway as a producer, director, and writer.
2. His Family Moved Around A Lot During His Childhood
Coty Galloway’s childhood experiences led him to master the ability to adapt to any situation he finds himself. He was about eight years old when he left his home in Nashville with his mother and younger brother in search of a better life. Their journey took them to different places in South East of the United States until they settled in South Carolina. Growing up, Galloway took part in team sports which taught him a lot of life lessons. He also picked up different accents while moving around with his family as a child, and these experiences contribute to his success as an actor.
3. Coty Galloway Voiced Avocato In Final Space
Perhaps his most popular role so far, Coty Galloway, is the voice actor of Avocato in Final Space. He played one of the main roles in all three seasons of the series, as well as the pilot. Aside from his well-known role as Avocato in the adult animated space comedy-drama television series, he voiced other characters like Viro and Lord Commander’s Officer. Galloway also gave his voice to Bhero in “Chapter Ten.” Created by Olan Rogers, who also voiced multiple characters, Final Space boasts a starstudded cast ensemble, including David Tennant, Caleb McLaughlin, Keith David, and Conan O’Brien.
4. He Is Best Friends With Olan Rogers
Coty Galloway and Olan Rogers are best friends who also work in the same space. They met when Galloway was working on the Mega Man X Project on YouTube, and the friendship has lasted more than a decade. Final Space is one of the projects Galloway and Rogers collaborated on. The duo provided the voices for the Final Space pilot, which was posted on Roger’s YouTube channel. The pilot caught Conan O’Brien‘s attention, and subsequently landed a deal to make a full series out of it on TBS. Beyond their Final Space collaboration, Galloway and Rogers have worked on other projects, including a Star Wars fan film titled The Scarlet Lance.
5. Coty Galloway Cried While Voicing His Role In Final Space Season 1 Episode 6 “Chapter Six”
It was an emotional moment for Coty Galloway, who shares a lot of things in common with his Final Space character, Avocato. Towards the end of Final Space Season 1, episode 6, “Chapter Six”, Avocato and the crew of Galaxy One escape the Lord Commander’s captivity but discover a bomb he placed on Little Cato. To save his son, Little Cato, and the rest of the crew, Avocato takes the bomb and was instantly killed. During a Q&A session, the actor admitted he got emotional during the recording of “Chapter Six” and cried.