10 Things You Didn’t Know about Genevieve O’Reilly

Genevieve O’Reilly was a child when she knew she would one day become a famous actress. She was hooked, and it all had to do with her home country and her heritage. She did the work, she went to college, and she made it happen. Now she is one of the most recognized actresses in the world, and we want to know more about her.
1. She is Older Than She Looks
She’s a lovely woman, and we were shocked to find out she is in her mid-40s. We never would have guessed. However, she is aging well, and it shows. She was born on January 6, 1977, which means she’s in her mid-40s and looking amazing.
2. She is Married
She is a happily married woman, too. Her husband is Luke Mulvihill. They are very proud parents to a son and a daughter, and they both work very hard to keep both their marriage and the lives of their children as private as possible. They want their kids to grow up in a normal household and without the press in their faces all the time.
3. She is From Dublin
She is a woman of Irish descent. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, but she did not spend her entire childhood living there. She was there for a while, but she was primarily raised in a different country. She was raised in Adelaide, which is in Australia. She is more Australian than Irish at this point, but she is proud of her Irish heritage as well as her Australian upbringing.
4. She is the Oldest Child
Speaking of her childhood, she is from a large family. Her parents had four kids and a family of six total. She is the oldest of all the children, and we get the feeling she was probably a very typical oldest child. We have a feeling she is the kind of oldest child who was responsible and kind to her younger siblings, and she provided a good role model for them to look up to.
5. She is an Art Student
When she was only 20, she knew she wanted to go to art school. She left home and headed to Sydney, Australia, to make that dream a reality. She attended courses at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, and the time she spent there allowed her to really finesse her way into the acting business. She learned a lot, and it shows in everything she does.
6. She is Living in London
She and her husband do not live in either of her home countries. In fact, they actually live in London. They have a home there that they adore in East London, and it is where they are happily raising their own family and doing their thing. It’s a good time for them, and they adore it.
7. She Once Had a Nickname
There was a time in her career when the world called her by a nickname. They called her the next Cate Blanchett, which is not inaccurate. Her talent, her poise, her skill, and her sheer knowledge of the acting community allow people to see her this way, and it was not a painful comparison for the young actress.
8. She Loved Art Since Ireland
She was only 10 when she left the country with her family to move to Australia, but that didn’t stop her from falling in love with the arts when she was there. The Dublin art scene is massive, and she loved theater and all things related to acting while she was there. Her time there was a good time, and it was a time that allowed her to focus on what she wanted to be when she grew up.
9. She Loved Being Part of The Matrix
Something she enjoyed very much in her life was being part of The Matrix. It was a huge movie for her, and being part of that franchise is not something she ever took for granted. Being part of something that makes you think and makes you wonder what is real and what is not is just something of an anomaly, and she knows this.
10. She is Proud of her Work
While she is not someone you can typecast as a certain type of character in anything she does, she is someone who loves to take pride in her work. Each character she plays is one she does with absolute excitement and finesse, and it’s something that she is proud of. She brings it each time, and her talent is second to none.