Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Genevieve O’Reilly

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Genevieve O’Reilly

51 seconds ago

Genevieve O’Reilly was a child when she knew she would one day become a famous actress. She was hooked, and it all had to do with her home country and her heritage. She did the work, she went to college, and she made it happen. Now she is one of the most recognized actresses in the world, and we want to know more about her.

1. She is Older Than She Looks

She’s a lovely woman, and we were shocked to find out she is in her mid-40s. We never would have guessed. However, she is aging well, and it shows. She was born on January 6, 1977, which means she’s in her mid-40s and looking amazing.

2. She is Married

She is a happily married woman, too. Her husband is Luke Mulvihill. They are very proud parents to a son and a daughter, and they both work very hard to keep both their marriage and the lives of their children as private as possible. They want their kids to grow up in a normal household and without the press in their faces all the time.

3. She is From Dublin

She is a woman of Irish descent. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, but she did not spend her entire childhood living there. She was there for a while, but she was primarily raised in a different country. She was raised in Adelaide, which is in Australia. She is more Australian than Irish at this point, but she is proud of her Irish heritage as well as her Australian upbringing.

4. She is the Oldest Child

Speaking of her childhood, she is from a large family. Her parents had four kids and a family of six total. She is the oldest of all the children, and we get the feeling she was probably a very typical oldest child. We have a feeling she is the kind of oldest child who was responsible and kind to her younger siblings, and she provided a good role model for them to look up to.

5. She is an Art Student

When she was only 20, she knew she wanted to go to art school. She left home and headed to Sydney, Australia, to make that dream a reality. She attended courses at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, and the time she spent there allowed her to really finesse her way into the acting business. She learned a lot, and it shows in everything she does.

6. She is Living in London

She and her husband do not live in either of her home countries. In fact, they actually live in London. They have a home there that they adore in East London, and it is where they are happily raising their own family and doing their thing. It’s a good time for them, and they adore it.

7. She Once Had a Nickname

There was a time in her career when the world called her by a nickname. They called her the next Cate Blanchett, which is not inaccurate. Her talent, her poise, her skill, and her sheer knowledge of the acting community allow people to see her this way, and it was not a painful comparison for the young actress.

8. She Loved Art Since Ireland

She was only 10 when she left the country with her family to move to Australia, but that didn’t stop her from falling in love with the arts when she was there. The Dublin art scene is massive, and she loved theater and all things related to acting while she was there. Her time there was a good time, and it was a time that allowed her to focus on what she wanted to be when she grew up.

9. She Loved Being Part of The Matrix

Something she enjoyed very much in her life was being part of The Matrix. It was a huge movie for her, and being part of that franchise is not something she ever took for granted. Being part of something that makes you think and makes you wonder what is real and what is not is just something of an anomaly, and she knows this.

10. She is Proud of her Work

While she is not someone you can typecast as a certain type of character in anything she does, she is someone who loves to take pride in her work. Each character she plays is one she does with absolute excitement and finesse, and it’s something that she is proud of. She brings it each time, and her talent is second to none.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Korean Street Food Masters Brings a New Flavor to Youtube
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Gary Unmarried”
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “The New Adventures of Old Christine”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Spiderhead”
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” Turns 25 In 2022
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Top Gun: Maverick”
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Genevieve O’Reilly
Five Actresses With a Great Reputation in Hollywood
Is Ben Affleck the Love of Jennifer Lopez’s Life?
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content