Noah Bean’s professional acting career may have gotten off to a slow start, but he has more than made up for it. After years of minor roles and guest appearances, Noah got his first big break in 2007 when he was cast as David Connor in the TV series Damages. After that, things really started to take off for him and he became a fixture in the TV world. Most recently, Noah was cast in the new series The Endgame. This role has the potential to be one of the biggest opportunities of Noah’s career and his fans couldn’t be any more excited to see him getting some well-deserved shine. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Noah Bean.
1. He Grew Up In Connecticut
Noah was born in Boston, but he was raised primarily in Connecticut where he attended The Williams School. Noah is an only child, but not much else is known about his family life in his younger years. These days, it appears that he is primarily based in Los Angeles.
2. He’s A Family Man
Balancing a busy career and life at home isn’t always easy, but it’s something that Noah has managed to do. He has been married to actress Lyndsy Fonseca since 2016. The two met while working together on the TV show Nikita. Noah and Lyndsy have one child together.
3. He Has Lots of Theater Experience
Lots of actors gravitate towards TV and film work because it often provides more money and exposure than theater. However, the stage is still the place where many actors feel most at home, and Noah Bean is one of them. During an interview with The TV Addict, Noah said, “In television it’s more like life, you just have to be brave and play each new scene for what it is. It’s difficult and can be frustrating but is still a lot of fun. I love the theater and would always go back to do a play if it was an exciting project. I’ve got a theater company in New York called Stage13, so that keeps me involved even when I’m busy doing this.”
4. He Loves Being Out In Nature
From the outside looking in, the entertainment industry seems exciting in glamorous. In reality, however, it can often be chaotic and stressful. One of Noah’s favorite ways to decompress is by spending time outdoors. He loves exploring his surroundings, going on hikes, and relaxing by the water.
5. He Was A Very Shy Child
Shyness isn’t a quality that most people would associate with someone who works in the entertainment industry. However, many actors have expressed that they were actually very shy when they were younger. Noah told Broadway Buzz, “I would never have imagined myself being an actor when I was young. I was deathly shy and basically scared of people in general. I feel awful for my mom because the school would call her and ask if there was something wrong at home—I just wouldn’t speak!”
6. He’s A Director and Producer
Acting has been at the top of Noah’s priority list throughout his career, but he has still taken the time to explore what it’s like to be on the other side of the camera. He made his debut as a director and producer in 2013 with an episode of the TV series The Sonnet Project. It’s unclear whether he has plans to do more behind-the-scenes work.
7. He Was In An Episode of SVU
Although Noah struggled to land big roles in the early part of his career, he still got the chance to work on some very popular projects. In 2001, he had a small role in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as a store clerk. While he may not have gotten much screen time, he will always be able to say that he had a part in one of TV’s longest-running shows.
8. He Likes to Travel
Not only has Noah been fortunate to find a career path that he loves, but it has also afforded him lots of other cool opportunities. Over the years, Noah has gotten the chance to travel to places all over the world. Some of the countries he’s visited include England and Portugal.
9. He’s Passionate About Human Rights
Noah is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to speak up when it comes to the things he believes in. He has shown his support for several human rights causes including the fight to end racism and women’s rights. He also hasn’t been shy about sharing his stance on politics.
10. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Noah has put in lots of hard work to get where he is today, and that includes undergoing lots of training. In addition to studying at Boston University, he also attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA). LAMDA has a long history of producing talented actors. Some of its alumni include Benedict Cumberbatch, John Lithgow, and Keira Knightley.