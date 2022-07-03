Jordan Vandergriff has been able to experience lots of cool things in his life, but now he’s wishing that he had someone to share those things with. Unfortunately, though, he hasn’t had much luck finding the woman of his dreams. As a result, he decided that he wants to take a different approach. Jordan is a cast member on season 19 of The Bachelorette which is set to premiere on July 11. Since this season will feature two bachelorettes, Jordan’s chances of dinging love are a little higher than usual. At the same time, though, he’s going to have to do his best to stand out among the other guys. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jordan Vandergriff.
1. He Is From Georgia
Jordan is originally from the Alpharetta, GA area and it appears that he still lives there today. Although he has gotten to do lots of traveling over the years, he is very proud of his southern roots and that’s obvious by the fact that sweet tea is one of his favorite things to drink.
2. He Is a Professional Race Car Driver
There are quite a few people on this season of The Bachelorette who love adventure, but I don’t think any of them love adrenaline as much as Jordan. He is a professional race car driver who is sponsored by his uncle, Bob Vandergriff Racing. Jordan is very passionate about what he does and he hopes to carve out a solid legacy for himself. There’s a good chance that being on the show will end up giving him a boost in his career and it’ll definitely make him more popular on social media.
3. He Is Family Oriented
Jordan comes from a very close family and he really cherishes the relationships he has with his loved ones. That said, one of the things he is most proud of is his role as an uncle which is something he takes very seriously. He also hopes to start a family of his own one day.
4. He Likes Relaxing by The Water
Jordan spends most of his time out on the track, but that isn’t the only thing he likes to do. When he isn’t busy training or competing, Jordan loves to be near the water. Whether he’s boating or simply hanging out by the pool, he always knows how to make the most of a beautiful day.
5. He Is 27 Years Old
This season of The Bachelorette features contestants from 23 to 36 years old. Those on the younger end are often accused of not being ready for a serious relationship. However, at 27 years old, Jordan is a year older than Rachel Recchia, one of this season’s bachelorettes.
6. He Loves Handwritten Letters
Just because Jordan is all about living the fast life doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a soft and romantic side. Jordan’s official bio for The Bachelorette notes that Jordan thinks “the most romantic gift you can give is a handwritten letter.” It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to pen any letters while he’s on the show.
7. He Is A James Bond Fan
James Bond is easily one of the most well-known fictional characters in entertainment history. He has been admired by countless movie viewers for well over half a century, and Jordan is one of the many people who calls himself a fan. Jordan’s bio notes that he really enjoys watching James Bond movies. Hopefully, whoever he ends up with also shares this same love for 007.
8. He Likes to Work Out
Jordan may technically work a sedentary job, but that doesn’t stop him from making sure that he keeps himself in great shape. Jordan is all about taking care of his body and he likes to stay as active as he can, whether that means hitting the gym to finding other ways to work out.
9. He Doesn’t Have Any Previous Reality TV Experience
Being in front of the camera isn’t anything new for Jordan, but The Bachelorette is still going to be an interesting experience for him. Jordan has never been on any other reality TV series, and we didn’t find any information to suggest that he has ever auditioned for any.
10. He Went to Arizona State
Jordan’s LinkedIn profile shows that he attended Arizona State University where he studied business, but it’s unclear if he graduated. His profile doesn’t show that he has ever had a job in the business field, but it’s pretty common for people to end up working jobs that have nothing to do with what they studied.