Michael Cordray probably never thought life would lead him to the world of reality TV. After all, there was a time in his life when he was on a much more traditional path. However, things changed when he and his wife, Ashley, decided to embark on a new journey in the real estate and home renovation world. Michael and Ashley are the founders of a company called Save 1900 where they focus on renovating old homes. The work they’ve done eventually caught the attention of TV producers, and they are now the stars of a show called Restoring Gavelston. Now, he is becoming known to people all over the country. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Cordray.
1. He Is a Texas Native
Michael doesn’t just live in Galveston, he was born and raised there. In an interview with Click 2 Houston, Michael said, “I’m from Galveston. My family has been here for generations”. Although some people can’t wait to get away from their hometown, that isn’t the case for Michael.
2. He Attended Texas A&M University
Not only was Michael born and raised in Texas, but it appears that he lived there for his entire life – even during his college years. He studied at Texas A&M University although we weren’t able to find any details on what he majored in. His wife also attended the school but they graduated three years apart.
3. He Is a Proud Dad
Business is not the only thing that Michael cares about, he’s also a very dedicated family man and does his best to balance both aspects of his life. Michael and Ashley have two children together and he looks forward to spending time with them whenever he gets the chance.
4. He Quit His Job to Focus on Real Estate
Prior to founding Save 1900, Michael was working in corporate America. He decided to quit his job in 2016 so that he could put all of his focus on building the business with his wife. While quitting a stable job is always a risky decision, it turned out to be the perfect one for Michael and his family.
5. He Doesn’t Have His Own Social Media Profiles
Social media has been a very powerful tool for Michael and Ashley. They have an Instagram account for Save 1900, but it doesn’t appear that he has any profiles of his own. This isn’t too surprising considering the fact that he and Ashley are pretty private when it comes to their personal lives.
6. He Has Some Advice for Other Couples in the Home Renovation Space
To most people, the idea of working with their spouse is a bit much. However, the arrangement has worked well for Michael and Ashley and he has some advice for other companies in the renovation world that work together. He told Click 2 Houston, “Give into each other’s strengths, more than anything. I love my design ideas but I’m willing to concede if she’s got a good one. I think she gives me a little leeway on carpentry and stuff and like that, whether or not something’s possible or weather we should do something.”
7. He Enjoys Going to the Beach
As business owners, there’s no doubt that Michael and Ashley spend a lot of time working. However, when they do get the chance to take a break, they love exploring all of the beautiful things that Galveston has to offer. They particularly like to go to the beach and hang out by the water.
8. Save 1900 Isn’t Michael and Ashley’s First Time Working Together
One of the reasons why Michael and Ashley work so well together is because they have lots of experience doing it. Even before starting Save 1900, the two worked together at the same company. This kind of arrangement may not work for everyone, but it’s been great for these two.
9. Restoring Gavelston Isn’t His First Time on TV
Most people who are familiar with Michael’s on-screen work know him from the TV show Restoring Galveston. According to IMDB, however, that isn’t his first time on TV. He made his TV debut in 2019 in a series called Big Texas Fix. He was also in a documentary in 2013 called Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me.
10. He Appreciates the Simple Things
Michael has achieved a lot of success over the years, but that hasn’t caused him to lose touch with the world around him. He is the kind of person who is grateful for all of the opportunities that have come his way and he has lots of appreciation for the simple things that life has to offer.