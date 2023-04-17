10 Things You Didn’t Know About Batman’s Jack Nicholson

The man, the myth, the legend — Jack Nicholson is truly one the most respected actors in the industry. He’s known for his trademark grin, which has been parodied in popular culture. But he’s also well-known for his raw talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.
With a career that spans over six decades, he’s acted in classic movies such as Easy Rider, One Flew Over Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining, and Batman. He’s proven time after time that he’s the real deal and has the awards to prove it. In that vein, here are 10 interesting facts about Jack Nicholson.
1. He’s Changed His Name
Believe it or not, the star wasn’t born ‘Jack Nicholson’. He was originally John Joseph Nicholson and only changed the name when started acting. According to the star, his given name lacked the memorable quality he thought was necessary for success in Hollywood. In an interview, he stated that he chose the name ‘Jack’ because it’s from his favorite book, The Sailor Returns.
2. Jack Nicholson Grew Up In New Jersey
Jack Nicholson was born on April 22, 1937, in Neptune City, New Jersey. Nicholson grew up in a working-class family and often faced tough times. His mother was a showgirl, and he had an absent father. The retired actor spent his formative years in nearby Manasquan, where he attended high school and was kind of a troublemaker. But, despite his rebellious streak, his talents eventually led him all the way to Hollywood.
3. He’s Racked Up Tons Of Awards
There’s a reason Nicholson is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. For one, the star has won a whopping three Academy Awards. That alone solidifies his status as a force to be reckoned with. However, that’s not all, he’s the only actor to be nominated for an Academy Award in every decade from the 1960s to the 2000s.
The star has won six Golden Globe Awards, which is more than any male actor in history. Even more, he’s been nominated for dozens of other awards, including BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy. While this is a whole lot, the star has also been inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bottom line, he’s as accomplished as they come.
4. He’s Only Been Married Once
Even though Nicholson has been known for his many high-profile relationships over the years, he’s only been married once. The star married Sandra Knight in 1962 but ultimately divorced in 1968. Since then, Jack Nicholson has gone on to date famous actresses like Anjelica Huston and Lara Flynn Boyle, to name a few. It’s fair to say that his romantic life has been anything but boring.
5. Jack Nicholson Has Five Children
The star has five children, which sounds quite normal right off the bat. Well, Nicholson’s children are from four different women. His oldest child, Jennifer Nicholson, was born in 1963 and he had her with his then-girlfriend, Sandra Knight. In the 1970s, he had another daughter (Honey Hollman) with Danish model Winnie Hollman. Nicholson also has two children with actress Rebecca Broussard – Ray and Lorraine Nicholson. Finally, in 1990, he had a son named Caleb Goddard with actress Susan Anspach.
6. He’s An Avid Lover Of Art
Throughout his career, Nicholson has amassed an impressive collection of artwork by some of the world’s most renowned artists. From contemporary artists like Ed Ruscha and John Baldessari to masters like Pablo Picasso, Nicholson’s collection is diverse. He has described the process of collecting as a fascinating adventure and said that he loves discovering new pieces that he can add to his collection.
7. Jack Nicholson Enjoys Playing Golf
When Jack Nicholson isn’t on set, he’s probably out on a golf course, working on his swing and practicing his putt. Needless to say, the former actor is a passionate golfer. He’s been known to spend hours at the driving range, perfecting his form and trying out the new club.
8. He Has A Lifetime Award
In 1994, Jack Nicholson was honored with the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honors in the industry. Later, in 2010, he received the AFI Life Achievement Award, the cherry on top of the cake. But the star’s impact on the film industry goes beyond his performances as an actor. He’s also been producing and directing and is a known champion for independent filmmaking.
9. The Actor Starred In Over 70 Movies
Jack Nicholson has appeared in over 70 films over the course of his career. Needless to say, that’s a lot of time spent in front of the camera. He’s played everything from lovable rogue to crazed murderer and pretty much everything in between. However, he’s best known for his iconic roles in movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Batman.
10. Jack Nicholson Is A Writer
In addition to his work on the screen, Nicholson has also dabbled in writing, penning several screenplays throughout his career. He wrote the screenplay for Drive, He Said (1971), which he also directed. The star also co-wrote The Two Jakes (1990) screenplay, the sequel to the classic film Chinatown. But that’s not all — Nicholson also authored a memoir titled Jack Nicholson: The Search for Cool in 2010, which gave readers a behind-the-scenes look at his life and career. He also co-wrote a book called Nicholson/On Nicholson, a collection of interviews and essays about his life and work.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!