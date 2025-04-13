This Past Decade Defined Pedro Pascal’s Career as Hollywood’s Next Leading Man

With a rising profile in Hollywood, Pedro Pascal is one of the most successful Chilean-American actors in the industry. His rise to prominence in Hollywood is a testament to the power of perseverance, versatility, and strategic career choices. With his ability to play deeply complex and charismatic characters, Pascal has garnered a following that extends far beyond his fanbase from his early roles.
In the last ten years, Pedro Pascal’s career has been a mixture of exciting high-profile roles and dramatic character transformations. As Hollywood continues its search for fresh faces to anchor major franchises, Pascal could very well be its next lead star. Pascal has had an eventful decade, from leading the cast of the first Star Wars TV series to portraying the lead character of an award-winning video game-based series to joining the MCU.
Pedro Pascal’s Humble Career Beginnings and Breakout Role
Pedro Pascal made his screen debut as far back as 1996, cast in a short film. He spent the next decade appearing in several minor and guest roles in film and television. A few notable TV guest roles include Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1999), Touched by an Angel (2000), NYPD Blue (2001), and Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2006, 2009). He also guest-starred in The Good Wife (2009–2011), Nurse Jackie (2010), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2011), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2012), Nikita (2013), Graceland (2013–2014), and The Mentalist (2014). However, his breakout role came 18 years later, in 2014, when he portrayed Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Although only a minor supporting character, Oberyn was introduced in season 4’s premiere (“Two Swords”) and quickly became a fan-favorite, leaving an indelible mark on the show even after his death. Pascal’s portrayal of the charismatic and vengeful Prince demonstrated his ability to balance charm, intensity, and vulnerability within a single, unforgettable performance. With Game of Thrones‘ popularity and success, the Tisch School of the Arts alumni caught the attention of Hollywood producers and filmmakers. The performance helped land him more roles and establish Pascal as an actor capable of playing notable characters in big-budget projects.
The Rise of Pedro Pascal’s Iconic Star Power
His time on Game of Thrones might have been short-lived, but it was the launchpad he needed for his career. The following year, Pascal landed a major role as Javier Peña on Netflix’s three-season crime drama Narcos (2015–2017). His character was a determined DEA agent at the forefront of the fight against the infamous Colombian drug cartels. The role further proved his versatility and knack for playing morally complex characters. Pascal’s transition from supporting to leading roles in the years that followed was natural and seamless.
Also, Pedro Pascal also began landing notable roles on the big screen. He joined the second installment, Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), as Jack Daniels/Agent Whiskey in the Kingsman film series. In 2018, Pascal also joined the Denzel Washington-led The Equalizer film series in its second installment, The Equalizer 2. With a growing list of credits, Pascal portrayed Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano in the 2020 Wonder Woman sequel Wonder Woman 1984. In 2019, Pedro Pascal was cast as the titular character in the Disney+ space Western series The Mandalorian. Cast as a lone bounty hunter, the role catapulted him into the upper echelons of Hollywood’s leading men. He reprised the role in the 2022 miniseries The Book of Boba Fett.
The role showcased Pascal’s dramatic skills as his character wore a helmet for nearly the entire series. Despite the lack of facial expression, Pascal managed to imbue the character with a range of emotions, making the stoic Mandalorian relatable to audiences. Beyond blockbuster franchises and villainous turns, Pedro Pascal’s talent extends to more dramatic roles. In 2023, Pascal was cast as Joel Miller in HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us. With the series based on a hit video game, the critically acclaimed The Last of Us series quickly became a global sensation. Pascal’s portrayal of the deeply flawed, emotionally scarred character was lauded for its depth and authenticity.
These Roles Positions Pedro Pascal as Hollywood’s Next Leading Man
The past decade has unquestionably defined Pedro Pascal’s career, shaping him into one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after actors. With a diverse range of roles across genres, Pascal has proven time and again that he’s one of his generation’s finest actors. With his track record, it was unsurprising that Pascal joined the main cast of Ridley Scott’s 24-year-long sequel, Gladiator II (2024), as General Marcus Acacius.
2025 is one of Pedro Pascal’s busiest years, with his casting in more big-budget projects. Besides Ari Aster’s contemporary Western black comedy Eddington and the romantic comedy Materialists, Pascal officially joins the MCU, portraying the iconic Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Slated as the first film in the MCU’s Phase Five, Pedro Pascal, now a part of the MCU, will reprise his role as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the Russo Brothers’ 2026 Avengers: Doomsday. Also, with the production of the feature-length film The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026), Pedro Pascal leads the cast again as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian.
Follow Us