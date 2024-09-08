‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surpasses ‘Incredibles 2’ To Move Toward A Major Box Office Milestone

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine has been making waves at the box office! The R-rated third installment of the Deadpool saga has been soaring in the top 3 ever since its release on July 26, 2024. The film has been raking big numbers, even overtaking Incredibles 2’s lifetime haul of $608 million at the domestic box office, making it the 15th highest-grossing film of all time.   

As per September 8, 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed $614 million at the domestic box office. The film directed by Shawn Lewy has been performing impressively overseas, roping in over $673 million, bringing its global box office total to over a whopping $1.28 billion! Deadpool & Wolverine made the sixth-biggest box office debut in history by generating $96 million on its opening day at the domestic box office. The MCU movie is also the second highest-grossing movie of the year, perched right below Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which has pulled in a record-breaking $1.62 billion worldwide.

The film that sees Deadpool (Reynolds) unite with his would-be pal, Wolverine (Jackman), to complete the mission assigned by the Time Variance Authority to help safeguard the multiverse has also claimed the No. 1 spot for five out of the past six weekends. The film is also currently at the number seven spot in the highest-grossing MCU box office performances, knocking off Iron Man 3, which had pulled in $1.21 billion worldwide. Whether it manages to surpass Black Panther’s $1.34 billion global haul to occupy the number six spot is still up in the air. 

Rank Movie Domestic Gross
1 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936.6 million
2 Avengers: Endgame $858.4 million
3 Spider-Man: No Way Home $804.8 million
4 Avatar $760.5 million
5 Top Gun: Maverick $718.7 million
6 Black Panther $700.4 million
7 Avengers: Infinity War $678.8 million
8 Avatar: The Way of Water $678.8 million
9 Titanic $659.4 million
10 Jurassic World $652.3 million
11 The Avengers $623.4 million
12 Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi $620.2 million
13 Incredibles 2 $608.6 million
14 The Lion King (2019) $543.6 million
15 Deadpool & Wolverine $614 million

Ryan Reynolds is Potentially Going to Hang Up His Suit 

Given Deadpool and Wolverine‘s groundbreaking box office performance, MCU fans are already questioning if there’s hope for a Deadpool 4. While the talks for a sequel are nowhere in sight, Reynolds was quick to dismiss his involvement in a fourth installment of the popular movie series.

On July 22, 2024, in the episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds, who has been playing Deadpool for 15 years, dismissed his involvement in a possible Deadpool 4 to host Jimmy Fallon. He joked that his wife, Blake Lively, and his kids would “divorce” him and that he doesn’t have a prenup with any of them. Reynolds also quipped that in the event that that happens, was the only way to get him to do another sequel in the following words:

“I will be capital ‘B’ broke, and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4′ ’cause I’d need the money.”  

When asked in an interview with Variety, he had a similar answer that he simply doesn’t know. He also added that although he can see the possibilities, he also gets the sense that this could be the last time. However, his recent statements don’t necessarily mean he’s done with the MCU altogether. The Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits easter eggs revealed that Deadpool can now access the TVA and jump between timelines. So Reynolds could potentially appear in different timelines across the MCU in a major role or cameo if he chooses. 

Watch The Trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine

