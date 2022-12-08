An Inexcusable Mistake: Ryan Reynolds Apologizes to Wife, Blake Lively

In relationships like marriage, mistakes are bound to happen every once in a while, but some are just plainly inexcusable! American actor and comedian, Ryan Reynolds, became the latest husband to make one of the gravest mistakes when editing a photo—he cropped out his wife’s shoes!
There are few crimes more deserving of severe punishment, like cropping an essential part of a wife’s outfit! While Ryan Reynolds was more concerned with fitting the edges of the picture on Instagram and choosing to crop out his wife’s shoes, his wife was graceful enough to call him out in the comments.
Cropping a picture to make it fit is not a problem in itself; the crime is deciding which part of the picture stays cropped and uncropped. Quickly look at the photo, and you’ll see excess irrelevant space at the top. Way to go, Reynolds!
The Instagram Picture
All was going well for the actor when he decided to share a lovely picture of himself, his wife, and Mr. & Mrs. Claus with the world. At first glance, the picture looks super impressive!
Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, wears a beautiful pink robe in holiday pajamas with her baby bump. Reynolds stands beside Lively wearing a gray sweatshirt, glasses, and a blue beanie hat. The couple shared the picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Reynolds shared the picture with the caption,
“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed of since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria.”
Although the picture has received almost 3.5 million likes and over 5,200 comments, the most notable comment on the picture is that of Blake Lively. She wrote, “My. Shoes” with a rolling eyeball emoji.
A Worthwhile Apology
Not one to miss an opportunity to be sarcastic, Ryan Reynolds quickly stepped in to make amends. He went on his Instagram Stories and uploaded the uncropped picture showing Blake Lively’s gorgeous sparkly sneakers! Reynolds also jokingly included another caption that read,
“I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted. It’s inexcusable, and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”
With an apology like this, it’s hard not to forgive him. It’s Ryan Reynolds who can do no wrong with his fans and movie watchers. As a show of her forgiveness, Blake Lively reposted the picture and the comment on her Instagram account. In her little way of publicly showing her forgiveness, she included a Clint Eastwood GIF with the actor shaking his head.
All is well in the world now; all is well.
When did the couple get married?
The couple got married on September 9, 2012. Like most actors love life, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first met while filming 2010 Green Lantern. Although they met during filming, they only started dating towards the end of 2011, sometime in October.
The couple wedded in Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The union is blessed with three lovely daughters, James (named after Ryan Reynolds’ father), Inez, and Betty. Ryan Reynolds has publicly gushed over his daughters and is fully committed to playing an active role in their lives.
As is visible in the Instagram picture, the couple is expecting their fourth child. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked about their expectation for their fourth child, Reynolds replied,
“We’re very excited. You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it.”
For Ryan Reynolds, being a father is the best feeling in the world. But, after the birth of his first daughter, James, he admitted in a David Letterman interview that his perception of things has changed. He told the show anchorman what he used to tell his wife, Blake Lively, before the birth of their first child.
“I used to say to her, ‘I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.'” Reynolds added,
“The second I looked in that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”