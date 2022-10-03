Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Movie History

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may be some of the most well-known and influential celebrities in Hollywood right now, but while they may be seen together often in the public eye, the movie history between Black lively and Ryan Reynolds has been surprisingly thin, but they have worked together on a movie and beyond. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds each have their share of enterprises and businesses they run and promote, often together, outside their movie history and careers. Below, we’ve detailed the relationship between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, specifically their movie history together and other ventures that the two have taken together and separately.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively is most noted for a variety of work, such as her roles in Gossip Girl, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series, Accepted, The Town, and others, but one of the most notable things and personal that Blake Lively has done during her career, outside of her movie history between Ryan Reynolds and Lively, was her short-lived website Preserve. Blake Lively has also extended her career outside of movie history with Ryan Reynolds with music and directing, as she combined the two worlds. With the close relationship and similarities between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the married couple has been friends with Taylor Swift for quite some time, and Blake Lively has directed a 2021 music video for a Taylor Swift song titled I Bet You Think About Me. Taylor Swift wasn’t the only dabble into music that Blake Lively has taken, as the actress has also been in music videos for Jay-Z and The Lonely Island. As Blake Lively was in the music video for The Lonely Island music video for I Just Had Sex the year earlier, Blake Lively was the host of Saturday Night Live, which may have connected her with the previous SNL comedy trio, that has since been replaced by Please Don’t Destroy in the most recent seasons of SNL.
Ryan Reynolds
In the last decade, Ryan Reynolds has been mostly known for his role of Deadpool, which hasn’t slowed down whatsoever as Ryan Reynolds announced on his Twitter that the antihero would return along with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, another interesting relationship Ryan Reynolds has with another celebrity. Nearly since the start of Ryan Reynolds’ career as Deadpool, even in the awful rendition, the character had in the Fox X-Men franchise that heavily featured Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Interestingly, as superhero roles have been the leading force in Ryan Reynolds’ recent movie career, it was another superhero movie, perhaps the worst-rated superhero movie ever made, that connected the movie history of Ryan Reynolds and Black Lively and eventually led to the two getting married. Previously, when he met Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was currently married to Scarlett Johansson, whom he was married to when he met Black Lively on the set of Green Lantern. Most recently, Ryan Reynolds became a co-owner of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales, along with his other co-owner Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which can be viewed in-depth with their FX show, Welcome to Wrexham.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Movie History
Surprisingly with Ryan Reynolds and his extensive list of movies, businesses, and other ventures, he and Black Lively have only appeared in one movie together, the earlier mentioned Green Lantern. Although Green Lantern was a near-complete flop, it connected Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s movie history, which led to their marriage and children, and Ryan Reynolds was recognized as the first actor to play Marvel and DC Comics characters as lead roles in films. Although Green Lantern was the only thing that connected the movie history of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the two have worked together endlessly for charity, their businesses, of course, their lives, and more. Like Ryan Reynolds has Aviation Gin, Blake Lively has Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic mixers that can be enjoyed with or without alcohol. In a very Ryan Reynolds-style commercial for the mixers, Blake Lively quickly became surrounded by bubbles from a machine as she simultaneously stated that her only principle with the mixers’ creation was “there can never be too many bubbles.” At the same time, she also stated, “well, at least it’s not celebrity alcohol,” about her husband Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others having alcohol brands. It was of no surprise that the Blake Lively mixers commercial was as funny and Ryan Reynolds-fueled as it was, as Ryan Reynolds owns an ad agency, Maximum Effort, which honestly contains the peak of Ryan Reynolds humor.