6 Things You Didn’t Know About First Kill’s Polly Draper

One of the most notable things about Polly Draper is her voice. The Company You Keep actress is easily recognizable because of her ‘throaty’ voice, which has been called her trademark since the 1980s. However, Draper is more than just her voice. Draper’s career includes numerous accolades, and it’s become a family affair for her.
Over the course of her long career, Polly Draper has played vastly different characters. She’s not known to repeatedly take on the same role and call it a career. Draper challenges herself with each new role. From working with her family to challenging herself with roles that aren’t the norm, Draper continuously shows that the entertainment industry is ever-changing. Here’s everything you need to know about Polly Draper.
1. Polly Draper Studied Drama At An Ivy League University
Growing up, Polly Draper moved often with her family. Draper was born in Gary, Indiana, and she lived in Chicago, Palo Alto, and Arlington throughout her childhood. When it came time for Polly Draper to choose a university, she chose Yale University and did not leave. Draper studied drama and obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree and Master of Arts Degree at the prestigious Ivy League University.
2. Draper Often Works With Family
Acting runs in Polly Draper’s family but not through her parents. Draper’s mother was an administrator in the Peace Corps, and her father was the CEO of the United Nations Development Programme and the president of a bank. Most of Draper’s family went into banking and/or finance, but she chose to entertain. However, Draper’s husband, their two sons, and her niece have acted with her.
Draper’s husband is Michael Wolff, their sons are Nat Alex, and her niece is Jesse Draper. Wolff’s husband and sons played a father and sons family in The Naked Brothers Band. Draper’s niece also starred in the show. Draper is the star of Stella’s Last Weekend, and her sons play, you guessed it, her sons.
3. Polly Draper’s Award Nominations
Polly Draper has not won a major award in Hollywood, but she has been nominated for one. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Thirtysomething. While Draper did not win the Emmy Award at the 40th Annual Emmy Awards that year, her castmate did. Patricia Wettig won for her role in Thirtysomething.
4. Draper Became Famous Starring in A 1980s Drama Series
Speaking of Thirtysomething, the 1980s drama was the show that made Polly Draper famous. Draper began her acting career in 1985 and landed her role in Thirtysomething in 1987. Until she landed the role of Ellyn Warren on Thirtysomething. Draper’s character was a local politician and a longtime friend of the main character.
5. The Reason Draper Jumped At The Chance To Star In Little Brother (to work with the talented J.K. Simmons)
J.K. Simmons has been in more than 200 movies and television shows over the course of his career in the entertainment industry. Simmons won his first Academy Award in 2015 for his role in Whiplash. J.K. Simmons was nominated for his second Oscar in 2022 for his role in Being The Ricardos, but he did not win.
Furthermore, he is the reason that Polly Draper admitted she jumped at the chance to play a role in the movie Little Brother. Draper has been a lifelong fan of Simmons, and she’s already dreamed of working with the actor. When Draper found out Simmons was set to star in the film, she didn’t hesitate to accept a role.
6. Draper Plays Milo Ventimiglia’s Mother In A New Television Series
Polly Draper’s new series, The Company You Keep, began airing on ABC in early 2023. In The Company You Keep, Draper plays Fran Nicoletti. The character is a con artist, wife, and mother, and her family has ties to an Italian crime family. Though Polly Draper has played a mother on television and in the movies more than a few times, this character is a bit different.
Draper’s son in the show is none other than Milo Ventimiglia. He plays the role of Charlie, Fran’s son, who is also a con artist with great pride in his crime family. Draper and Ventimiglia both play roles in which they get to change up their characters regularly. Draper’s character gets to pretend to be a good person to the outside world while secretly running cons behind closed doors. She’s switching characters in every episode, which does provide a challenge for Polly Draper while filming this series. She’s making it work, though.
