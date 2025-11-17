33 Compelling Reasons “Why You Should Get A Cat”

We, as people, were blessed with adorable, cute, yet complex companions, cats. What’s not to adore about a miniature tiger that loves to purr and lay in the sun and who can comfort us when things get tough?
This unique affection for cats seems to be only amplified on the internet, where their quirky and funny behavior takes center stage. And since we will never be bored of their antics, social media accounts such as “Why You Should Get A Cat” on X were born. The compilation of cat images below serves as a compelling invitation to consider welcoming a cat into your life if you haven’t already.
However, while it’s now pretty common to have a cat as a household pet, people still tend to wildly misinterpret their behavior, which leads to various issues. To tackle this subject, Bored Panda reached out to Jules dos Santos, a cat psychologist, and cat behaviorist at Catwhispering, and founder of Luxury Cat Lodge, and a professional qualified cat behaviorist Jane Ehrlich at Cattitudebehavior. Read the full interviews with Jules and Jane below.
More info: luxurycatlodge.com.au | catwhispering.com.au | ninthlifefoundation.org | cattitudebehavior.com
