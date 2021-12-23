Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juawana Colbert

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juawana Colbert

38 seconds ago

Everyone loves a show about real estate, and nothing is more popular than “Selling Sunset,” on Netflix. However, don’t think for even a moment that the ladies of “Selling Tampa,” will sit back and allow the LA ladies to stay at the top of the luxe real estate list. These women are fierce, they are smart, and they are good at what they do. The first season recently dropped on Netflix, and the world is catching up with the women of Tampa. Who are they, and what are they like? Well, we are getting to know them one at a time, and we have all you need to know about Juawana Colbert right here.

1. She is About to Celebrate a Big Birthday

She is almost a Christmas baby. Born on December 24, 1980, she’s about to celebrate a huge milestone birthday next week. She’s going to turn 40 the day before Christmas, and we imagine she is going to celebrate to the best of her ability considering her birthday is on a day that is traditionally busy for most.

2. She is a California Girl

She is not a native Floridian. Colbert was born and raised in California. Specifically, she was born and raised in Los Angeles, and that is where she discovered her passion for real estate. She was so close to her family, and she still is.

3. She is Very Close to her Grandfather

She loves her entire family, but she is especially close to her grandfather. He was in the real estate business, and he allowed her to tag along, learn the ropes, and develop a passion for the work when she was a child. He was a man who owned property around Los Angeles, and he allowed her to come along with him when he was working and handling his properties.

4. She is a College Graduate

She knew forever that real estate was her dream, her passion, and her goal, but she also wanted to obtain her college degree. She enrolled in courses at Northwood University, and she obtained her business degree. She also put it to good use working in many lucrative and successful positions in the economic development world across the country.

5. She is Married

She’s a married woman. She is married to her second husband, who is Bryan Williams. What we know about him is that he served in the United States Army, and he is a veteran of the armed forces. We also know that he has a talent, which is photography, but we know very little about him otherwise.

6. She is Getting Divorced

Sadly, while she doesn’t address any issues in her marriage on the show, which was filmed a while ago, it does seem that she and her second husband are no longer happily married. Their marriage lasted approximately five years before they filed for divorce in January of 2021. No one knows why they are divorcing, though, as everyone has kept mum about it.

7. She Does Have a Child

While she and her almost ex-husband have no children together, she is a mother. She has an adult son from her first marriage. We know nothing about her first husband and very little about her own son, but we do know she is a mother and that her son is an adult.

8. She’s a Grandmother

Another shocking piece of information about Juawana is that while she’s preparing to celebrate her own 40th birthday – which does not make her old by any means – she’s also a grandmother. She is a very happy grandmother, and she loves her grandchild very much.

9. She is Inherently Private

She might be a reality star, but she’s a woman who prefers to keep the most intimate details of her life to herself. Whether this is something she wants to do for herself or something she does out of respect for her family and their own privacy, we don’t know. However, we know she’s like a vault. You won’t get much out of her even if you ask nicely.

10. She Met Sharelle Through her Husband

What is likely a bit awkward at the moment is that she met her current husband – the one she is also divorcing – through the woman who owns the brokerage she works for. Sharelle introduced them, and telling her friend – their friend – was one of the most difficult things she had to do when she and her husband chose to end their marriage and move one despite both loving one

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 9 “Childrick of Mort”
Hilary Farr
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Tough Love with Hilary Farr”
The Cast Of “Married… With Children”: Where Are They Now?
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Terrible Films Involving The Cast Of The King’s Man
The Northman Looks Likes Vikings The Movie And It’s Awesome
Issues The New Scream Movie Needs To Avoid
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juawana Colbert
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexis Williams
Remembering Flow La Movie: Producer Died at 36
Ghost in the Shell Netflix
The Five Best Anime Films of All Time
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes