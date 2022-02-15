10 Things You Didn’t Know about Svetlana Efremova

Svetlana Efremova is a woman who is so fascinating you want to learn everything there is to know about her. In fact, she’s rumored to be so lovely that you feel immediately as if you are her best friend, and we do get that vibe. The famed actress, teacher, educator, mom, and everything in between has so much to offer the world that she is constantly looking for a way to share what she knows and the wisdom she’s garnered over the course of her storied career. From the beginning of her acting roots in Russia to her life in California and New York, there is so much to learn about this amazing actress, and we cannot wait to share with you what we have learned.
1. She is Educated
Here is one actress who has taken every step of her life seriously. She is not just a pretty face with some talent on stage. She is exceptionally intelligent, and she is highly educated. She obtained her MFA from Yale’s School of Drama. She obtained her BFA from the St. Petersburg Academy of Theater in Russia, and she continues to learn as she realizes there is always something to learn.
2. She’s Taught
In addition to always learning, she’s teaching. She spends a great deal of her time and her life in the classroom. She’s a professor, and she’s educated youth at some of the most prestigious universities in the world. She’s taught at Harvard, for example.
3. She is a Workshop Teacher
Furthermore, she’s not just a student and a professor. She also holds workshops around the world. She has held workshops teaching students to act in places such as Miami University and more. She is exceptionally talented, and the world is eager to learn from her.
4. She Adores Figure Skating
Is there a little girl in the world who did not grow up watching figure skaters on television who did not want to grow up and be the most talented kid on the ice? Well, at least those of us who were born in the 1900s, as the kids call it today. She is a woman who loves figure skating, and we completely relate.
5. She Began Studying at 17
She was so young, but she knew acting was her future. She began her studies in the world of acting at the Leningrad State Theater, which is one of the most famous, most prestigious, and historic societies in the world. It’s been around so long that it’s celebrated well over two centuries worth of birthdays.
6. She Left Russia Just in Time
She recalls a time when she was in Russia living and working, and she began to see things that made her feel very uncomfortable. Things that might not seem so out of the blue to many, but things that made her feel like something wasn’t right. She accepted a job offer in the states in 1991, and two weeks after she, there was a military coup in her home country and she doesn’t believe she’d be alive today had she not left when she did.
7. She Made History
When she was accepted into the Yale School of Drama, she was the first actress of a foreign heritage who was accepted into the program. It was a moment that will forever be remembered in history – and she absolutely knows this is something to be very proud of.
8. She Loves Teaching
One of her most amazing qualities as an actress is that she is so eager to share what she knows, what she has learned, and what she can offer to those who want to learn. She is not the kind of actress who worries about keeping secrets. She knows that wisdom is amazing and that there is room for all.
9. She is a Mom
We don’t know where she found the time, but she somehow managed to find the time to have two kids, and she still finds the time to make sure she is a good mom to her two teens. She’s so busy teaching, acting, and working that it seems to us that she’s a superstar.
10. She’s Loves to Travel
She spends a lot of time traveling with her family. They love to see the world, they love to learn about new cultures, and they love to visit the places that many only dream of. She is happy that she gets to spend that kind of quality time with her kids, too.