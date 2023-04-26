He may not be with us anymore, but Gunnar Hansen left his mark on the entertainment industry in his day. The Icelandic-American actor and writer was best known for his role as Leatherface in the classic horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974). The star moved over to the US from Reykjavík, Iceland, Hansen moved with his family when he was quite young.
When he was cast in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Hansen was working as a carpenter. Riding on the success of that film, he went on to appear in a ton of others. Some of them include Mosquito (1995), Hellblock 13 (1999), and Swarm of the Snakehead (2006). With all this in mind, here are a few interesting facts about the star.
1. He Was Born In Iceland
As mentioned earlier, Gunnar Hansen was born in Reykjavik, Iceland. He only moved to the United States as a child, so while he’s Icelandic by birth, he’s American by upbringing. Altogether, it’s interesting to see that the star never dropped his Icelandic identity.
2. Gunnar Hansen Is An Author
In addition to his acting career, Hansen was also an accomplished writer. One of his well-known works is his book Chain Saw Confidential. Altogether, it was a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic horror film that made him famous.
In the book, Hansen shares fascinating stories about the making of the movie. He also included some of the challenges they faced on set while filming in Texas. However, that’s not the only book he wrote. Some other titles he penned down include Islands at the Edge of Time and Death Head Grin.
3. He Has A Degree From The University of Texas
Gunnar Hansen has a university degree in Scandinavian and English. However, before that, he majored in English language and mathematics. Needless to say, it’s pretty impressive that Hansen was able to balance his love for entertainment with his academic pursuits.
4. He Initially Didn’t Want To Play Leatherface
Hansen was pretty hesitant at first to take on the role of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘s Leatherface. Sure, the movie cemented Hansen’s status as a horror icon, but he was a bit nervous about playing such an intense and brutal character. Despite his reservations, Hansen eventually took the plunge and accept the role. Needless to say, his performance as the deranged killer with a penchant for power tools left a lasting impression on horror fans everywhere.
5. Gunnar Hansen Performed His Own Stunts
Bottom line, Hansen was a real trooper when it came to breathing life into the character of Leatherface. He didn’t shy away from any of the physical demands of the role, In fact, he was willing to do whatever it took to make the character as believable as possible. From chasing after his victims with a chainsaw to dragging them through the dirt, Hansen did it all himself.
Stunt work can be pretty grueling and dangerous, and it takes a lot of skill and training to pull off convincingly. But Hansen was clearly up for the challenge. His dedication to his craft really shines through in the finished product.
6. He’s A Founding Member Of The Icelandic Community Association Of North America
Hansen was proud of his Icelandic heritage and was instrumental in creating a community for other Icelanders living in North America. His involvement in the association speaks to his strong sense of community and desire to give back to his roots. It’s no surprise that Hansen was such an active member of his community. He was known for his friendly personality and was beloved by those who knew him.
7. Gunnar Hansen Is Fluent In At Least Five Languages
Hansen was a real polyglot. In addition to his native English, he was also fluent in Icelandic, French, Spanish, German, and Italian, to name a few. Hansen’s linguistic skills are a testament to his intellect and his love of exploring new territories. Learning a new language can be challenging, but Hansen clearly had a knack for it.
8. Gunnar Hansen Met His Wife While Studying At The University
Gunnar Hansen met his wife while he was studying at the University of Texas. She was also a student there, and the two met and fell in love while attending classes together. It’s a classic tale of college sweethearts.
After they graduated, Hansen and Betty Tower went on to have a long and happy marriage. They remained devoted to each other until Hansen’s passing in 2015. In fact, Tower was by Hansen’s side when he passed away.
9. Gunnar Hansen Died Of Pancreatic Cancer In His Hometown
Unfortunately, the star passed away on November 7, 2015, at the age of 68, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Hansen had been diagnosed with the disease earlier in the year and was undergoing treatment. But unfortunately, the treatment didn’t take, and he passed away in his hometown of Northeast Harbor, Maine, surrounded by his loved ones.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!