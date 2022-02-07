Five Must-Watch Movies For Wine Lovers

At the end of the day, what’s better than a good glass of wine? Watching a good movie, that’s what! This list is full of movies that are perfect for wine lovers. From comedies to romance, these films are great for any occasion. Whether you need a way to spend a Saturday night or an escape from your busy schedule, these movies will put you in a good mood and help you find a fresh appreciation for everything wine. Here are five movies to watch for every aspiring wine connoisseur.
Sideways
Sideways is a 2004 American comedy-drama film written by Jim Taylor and directed by Alexander Payne. The film tells the story of two long-term wine enthusiasts who travel to Santa Barbara County wine country in celebration of Jack’s wedding. The movie stars Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virgina Madsen and Sandra Oh. The film was released in the United States on October 27, 2004, and was a box office success, grossing over $100 million. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with many praising the performances of Giamatti and Church. The film had an impact on the wine industry, particularly on the sales of Merlot. The wine was disparaged throughout the movie, and it reportedly led to a 2 percent decline in sales of Merlot. The movie raked in awards during its release, most notably from the Academy Awards, which gave it the Best Adapted Screenplay award. It also got nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Haden Church, and Best Supporting Actress for Madsen. The Independent Critic wrote of the movie: “Sideways” is, for me, a Top 5 film for 2004 with Oscar nominations due for Giamatti, Church, Payne, Kent, Madsen and others within the production team. It is filmmaking at its finest and, while not quite what I’d consider a “perfect” film it is a richly entertaining, thought-provoking and moving film that I wholeheartedly recommend for the film viewer that embraces the simple beauty of a story unfolding with grace, dignity and honesty.”
Bottle Shock
Bottle Shock is a 2010 American biographical film based on the true story of the 1976 Judgment of Paris wine tasting in which American Chardonnay defeated French Burgundy to become the world’s first $100 wine. It starred the late Alan Rickman, alongside Chris Pine, Bill Pullman, and Rachael Taylor. As they compete with each other over tastes, smells, and even faces, they have to find out what’s at stake before it’s too late. While the movie only received mixed reviews during its release, it’s still a worthy watch — if not for the wine, then for Alan Rickman’s amazing performance. The Age wrote it best, saying: “Rickman is priceless as the self-parodying wine snob, stealing every scene he is in by continually pulling the rug from under himself. It’s hard not to adore a British actor who not only sends up his own pretentious poise, but does so while hanging the pretensions of the French out to dry.”
Uncorked
Uncorked tells the story of a young man torn between running his father’s barbecue restaurant and pursuing his dream of becoming a master sommelier. The movie stars Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, and Gil Ozeri. Released in 2020, Uncorked received critical acclaim, currently standing at 91 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Salon offered a generous review of the movie, writing: “The new Netflix original film “Uncorked” written and directed by “Insecure” executive producer Prentice Penny captures an energy that’s far too common in modern culture in regards to what we pursue, why we pursue it, and the way we dream. We all should be paying attention.”
Year of the Comet
Year of the Comet is a movie that focuses on the most valuable bottle of wine in the world, which was bottled in 1811 and bears the seal of Napoleon. The movie, written by William Goldman, stars Timothy Daly, Penelope Ann Miller, Ian Richardson, and Louis Jourdan, in his final role before his death. Rotten Tomatoes writes the movie’s synopsis as follows: “Margaret Harwood (Penelope Ann Miller) is a young wine expert and the daughter of noted connoisseur Sir Mason Harwood (Ian Richardson). After discovering a rare and very old bottle, Sir Mason sells it to a collector and calls upon less-than-refined Texan Oliver Plexico (Tim Daly) to escort Margaret from Scotland to the South of France to deliver it. Unfortunately, conniving scientist Philippe (Louis Jourdan) has his eyes on the prized bottle, and is willing to stop at nothing to get it.” While critically panned by movies, wine lovers should still enjoy the movie, considering that it’s a film centered on wine. From the Front Row wrote of the film: “Goldman’s script features some sparkling one-liners, but the film’s mix of action and romantic comedy often comes off as contrived rather than charming.”
The Secret of Santa Vittoria
The last film on this list is a classic. The Secret of Santa Vittoria is a movie directed by Stanley Kramer and released in 1969. The movie stars Anthony Quinn, Virna Lisi, and Hardy Kruger. The Secret of Santa Vittoria tells the story of an Italian town’s battle against the Nazis over wine. “In Santa Vittoria, an Italian town renowned for its vineyards, the residents discover that the occupying Nazi troops plan to take all their wine for themselves. Determined to keep as many bottles as they can, the citizens, led by Mayor Italo Bombolini (Anthony Quinn), try to appease the Germans by offering them a generous number of cases and hiding the rest. Unfortunately, the Nazi leader, Captain Von Prum (Hardy Kruger), realizes that there is more wine, and becomes intent on finding it,” according to the official synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes. A movie that’s sure to be a delight for lovers of wine, The Secret of Santa Vittoria earned pleasant reviews from critics, with one from the International Wine and Food Society writing, “Adding to its picturesque location, Anthony Quinn steals the show with his larger than life performance. The buffoonish Bombolini will definitely make you laugh out loud, including one hilarious scene where he intends to punish the man caught sleeping with his daughter. But he’ll also leave you at the edge of your seat, especially during his intense negotiations with von Prum over the million bottles that have gone missing.”