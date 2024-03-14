It is not uncommon for actors to explore different genres and types of roles throughout their careers, showcasing their versatility and range. However, some actors become synonymous with a particular type of character and tend to stick to roles within that realm. For example, there are numerous actors who have become iconic heroes on screen and as a result, have never crossed over into playing villainous characters.
While this does not necessar6ily mean they will never take on a villainous role, there are some performers who outright refuse to portray a villain, preferring to preserve their heroic image and audience perception. These actors stay true to their established persona and continue to captivate audiences with their heroic and virtuous portrayals on the screen. With that said, here are 5 actors who have never played a villain.
5. Jackie Chan
It’s difficult to imagine Jackie Chan portraying a villain in a movie. Rising to fame in China initially, Chan soon became internationally known after starring in Hollywood blockbusters like Who Am I?, Rush Hour, and Shanghai Noon. With his blend of masterful martial arts skills, a unique and comedic physicality, and sharp wit, he soon became a true Hollywood hero. While he has trodden in darker territories from time to time, he is a prime example of an actor who has never played a villain in a movie or TV show. In fact, he has never really come close either, as his characters are never flawed and are always extremely easy to root for.
4. Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone is widely regarded as the epitome of a true action hero, largely due to his iconic portrayals of the lovable underdog Rocky Balboa and the ruthless yet heroic John Rambo. While Rambo is known for his lethal skills, his violent actions are always geared towards protecting the innocent or defending himself, showcasing a complex yet ultimately virtuous character.
Outside of these beloved roles, Stallone has come closest to playing a villain in the crime series, Tulsa King, where he portrays a Mafia capo. Despite his character’s criminal background, Stallone’s character remains the protagonist of the show, demonstrating his ability to add depth and nuance to even the most morally ambiguous roles. However, Stallone’s upcoming role in Armored is rumoured to be his first venture into bad guy territory, meaning he may soon leave the club of actors who have never played a villain.
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence catapulted to fame through her portrayal of the brave and resourceful heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy, solidifying her status as a powerful and inspiring leading lady. Since then, Lawrence has stayed true to her roots by predominantly taking on roles of heroic or relatable characters. Even in her portrayal of the shapeshifting mutant Mystique in the X-Men franchise, Lawrence imbued the character with complexity and depth, steering away from the extreme brutality often associated with the character in the comics. While she has showcased versatility in playing neurotic and complicated characters, Lawrence always manages to find the humanity and resonance in these roles, ensuring that the audience roots for her characters as they navigate through their challenges and triumphs.
2. Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood stands as one of the most iconic Hollywood heroes of all time, with a career defined by his portrayal of tough and morally complex characters. While he has often taken on roles of violent men who operate outside the law, Eastwood’s characters have always been the focal point and protagonist of his movies. The closest he came to playing a villain was in the Oscar-winning western drama, Unforgiven, where he delivered a powerful performance as a man haunted by his past sins.
Even in his iconic role in Unforgiven, Eastwood’s character is ultimately portrayed as a hero, as he grapples with his troubled past and strives to lead a more righteous life, ultimately aiming to do what he believes is right. Seeing as Eastwood is in his later years and now operates behind the camera for the most part, he will most likely leave behind a legacy of an actor who has never played a villain. Juror #2, Eastwood’s next movie as a director, is currently in post-production.
1. Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler has made significant strides in recent years to break out of the comedy genre and showcase his talent as a dramatic actor. Through a series of diverse and challenging roles, Sandler has demonstrated his ability to portray complex and multi-dimensional characters, effectively shedding the image of wackiness and raunchiness that he has long been associated with. While he has yet to play a full-fledged villain on screen, Sandler’s portrayal of the morally ambiguous Howard Ratner in the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems pushed him into new territory. To that, this gave him the opportunity to showcase a darker and more complex side to his acting range.
As Sandler continues to branch out into different genres and take on diverse roles, audiences can expect to see him further explore the complexities of his characters, leaving room for the possibility of a villainous role in the future. With his recent success as a solid and well-rounded actor, Sandler has proven that he is capable of reinventing himself and taking on a wide range of roles in the industry. Want to read more about Adam Sandler? Here’s everything we know about his actress daughter, Sadie Sandler.
Follow Us