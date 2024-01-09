Sadie Sandler is an American actress with an impressive resume at a young age. She has appeared in noteworthy films and television shows, including voice roles to rave reviews. Sandler is known for her performances in Pixels (2015), Hotel Transylvania (2012), Bedtime Stories (2008), Leo (2023), and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. The young actress has shared the screen with industry icons such as Jennifer Aniston.
Beyond her booming career, Sadie Sandler’s major claim to fame is her ties to Hollywood stars Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone. Her father, Adam Sandler, is a celebrated comedian and actor who gave her career a nudge in the right direction very early in life. Sandler is a regular fixture in her father’s movies, including Just Go With It (2011), Jack and Jill (2011), Grown Ups 1 & 2 (2013), and Blended (2014). Her younger sister Sunny Sandler is also following the family’s career tradition.
How Old Is Sadie Sandler?
Sadie Madison Sandler was born into an acting family on May 6, 2006, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. She was born as the first child of award-winning actor Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Titone who were so obsessed with her upon arrival. Her father was so attached to her and would often take her to movie sets. As such, she was barely two years old when she made her acting debut in the 2008 films You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Bedtime Stories alongside her father. As daddy’s special girl, Sadie Sandler’s bat mitzvah in 2019 was the talk of the town. Her father pulled a few strings to make it memorable by getting Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine and James Valentine to perform a few hits at the event.
Adam and Jackie welcomed their second child, Sadie Sandler’s little sister, Sunny Madeline Sandler, on November 2, 2008. Together, the sisters have appeared in several of their father’s films over the years, including Hubie Halloween (2020). However, they have been yearning to do their own thing without their father in it and they are well on their way to achieving that dream.
Sadie Sandler’s Movies and TV Shows
Through his company – Happy Madison Productions, Adam often casts his wife and daughter in his movies. Even though she has mostly appeared in her father’s films, Sadie Sandler faces no pressure from her family to go into acting. She has a passion for the arts and the innate skills to advance her career. Sandler’s career began with small roles before the starring roles came along and her dad often stars, directs, and produces every film Sandler and her sister have appeared in.
Sadie Sandler made her acting debut in an uncredited role in You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008). She later appeared in Bedtime Stories the same year. She appeared as Sadie Tardio in the 2010 hit film Grown Ups and its sequel Grown Ups 2 (2013). In 2011, Sandler appeared in two films – Just Go with It and Jack and Jill. She did her first voice role in 2012 when she gave voice to Winnie in Hotel Transylvania and reprised the role in the sequels Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Other notable projects she has worked on with her family include Blended (2014), Pixels (2015), The Do-Over (2016), Sandy Wexler (2017), Murder Mystery (2019), You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023), and Leo (2023).
For what it’s worth, Sadie Sandler takes after her father in many ways besides acting. She seems to have inherited Adam’s comic timing which is evident in her acting. Sandler is also brutally honest and doesn’t mince words when calling her dad out about a bad movie he made. In all, the Sandlers are a close-knit family that loves to spend time together, either working or enjoying the holidays.
Sadie Sandler’s Parents, Jackie & Adam, Met On the Set of Big Daddy
The Sandler family began on a movie set. Sadie Sandler‘s parents reportedly met on the set of the 1999 hit film Big Daddy where Adam played Sonny Koufax and Jackie portrayed a waitress in the local sports bar. In addition to his starring role, Adam served as executive producer and screenwriter for the film. They dated for a couple of years before getting married in 2003. Jackie converted to Judaism after marrying Sandler to uphold the family’s Jewish heritage. They have remained married to date and often work together in Adam Sandler’s films. Adam and Jackie maintain a close relationship with their daughters who hardly attend events without them.
