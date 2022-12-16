Hubie Halloween 2 for Halloween 2023?

Hubie Halloween was undoubtedly the most interesting Halloween movie released in recent years for various reasons, starting with it being an Adam Sandler-helmed film to the insane comedic elements that make it one of the funniest Halloween movies ever released. Adam Sandler has long been noted for absolutely outrageous movies and comedic style that he has applied to his acting and standup, first noted by his time on Saturday Night Live. From his time on SNL, Adam Sandler has gone on to create hysterical movies like Big Daddy and comedies sprinkled with drama like Click, ensemble-casted films like Grown Ups and its sequel, and even pure dramas with Uncut Gems. In recent years, however, Adam Sandler has released films exclusively with Netflix, and Hubie Halloween was the most recent release between Adam Sandler and Netflix, although Murder Mystery 2 has been in the works. Below, we’ve detailed Hubie Halloween and a potential Hubie Halloween 2, hopefully in 2023, as well as the overall career of Adam Sandler.
Adam Sandler
As stated above, Adam Sandler started his infamous comedic career by getting the most noticed on Saturday Night Live. However, the comedian appeared in the film Going Overboard and several television series before he joined the Saturday Night Live cast. Adam Sandler was on the cast of Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995, due to a firing, and hadn’t returned to the show until he hosted the late-night sketch show in 2019. While Saturday Night Live helped launch a more prolific career for the comedian, it was the original films he had written and starred in that showcased the true comedic abilities of the actor. Adam Sandler has nearly appeared in at least one project, between music, television, movies, and beyond, every year since his first role in front of a camera on The Cosby Show. However, the most recent purely comedic exclusive Adam Sandler-starred Netflix release, Hubie Halloween, has been the most talked about comedy from the actor since his focus on more dramatic roles in movies from others over himself, so Hubie Halloween 2 has seemed more likely.
Hubie Halloween
Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween was released in 2020, and although the next Halloween is 2023, some fans have expected Hubie Halloween 2 since Halloween 2021. Like his film Murder Mystery with Jennifer Anniston, the movie follows a murder mystery plot in which a mysterious force harasses Salem. Only Hubie can stop it. Outside of Adam Sandler, the cast of Hubie Halloween included Kevin James, Shaq, Ray Liotta, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, and others. Cameron Boyce, who previously appeared in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups and its sequel, was set to star but passed away in 2019, so Hubie Halloween was dedicated to the young actor. Ray Liotta, who passed away earlier this year, portrayed a longtime bully of Hubie and was one of the final comedic roles for the iconic actor. As with any outrageous Adam Sandler movie, Hubie Halloween had Adam Sandler play an entirely unaware citizen that regularly annoyed the other occupants of Salem, Massachusetts, much to his mother’s dismay, but mostly unknown to Hubie. Of course, Adam Sandler’s Hubie saved the day in Hubie Halloween, and Hubie Halloween 2 would feature the same and maybe outside of Salem. While fans of Adam Sandler are typically always willing for a brand new outrageous story from the genius, the want for Hubie Halloween has been relatively high since the Halloween 2020 debut of the character.
Hubie Halloween 2
The likely Hubie Halloween sequel, Hubie Halloween 2, hasn’t been announced in any way at all, but beyond fans being hopeful, the potential behind the series stands strong as well. While Hubie Halloween was locked to Salem, where many witch-related and overall Halloween movies tend to take place, and even series like American Horror Story, the sequel, Hubie Halloween 2 could feature the unlikely hero visiting other parts of the country, or further, to solve another murder mystery. With the hype behind Murder Mystery on Netflix enough for a sequel to get made, it’s just as plausible for Netflix and Adam Sandler to release a sequel to the Halloween-themed murder mystery movie. Sequels to Adam Sandler movies aren’t released often, outside of Grown Ups 2 and the upcoming Murder Mystery 2, so as sequels increase with the actor’s career, maybe Hubie Halloween could happen in 2023 or at a later date. However, Adam Sandler wasn’t in the most recent and final sequel to Hotel Transylvania, so without Hubie Halloween 2, Adam Sandler doesn’t currently have a project for the spooky holiday. Most recently, it was announced that Adam Sandler would receive the Mark Twain Prize in March 2023 due to his contributions to comedy over the last three decades.