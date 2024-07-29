Janet Andrewartha, ‘Neighbours’ Actress, Passes Away at 72

In honoring the life and legacy of Janet Andrewartha, the beloved Australian soap opera star who passed away on July 26, 2024, we reflect on her remarkable journey through the world of acting and television. She was 72 years of age at her time of passing. With a career spanning decades, Andrewartha left an indelible mark on Australian entertainment, captivating audiences with her compelling performances and charismatic presence.
In honor of her name, we will explore her early beginnings, her rise to fame, and her most iconic role as an actress in Neighbours. We will also delve into her heartfelt contributions to the industry, as well as the profound impact she made on the lives of her co-stars and fans alike. As we celebrate her achievements and remember her talent, we invite you to join us in commemorating the extraordinary life of a true soap opera icon.
The Early Days of Janet Andrewartha
Born on September 16, 1951, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Janet Andrewartha’s early years laid a strong foundation for her illustrious career in the spotlight. Initially fueled by a passion for music, she began her professional journey as a music teacher, imparting her love of melody to others before making the pivotal decision to pursue acting. When she was asked to lead a school production, her love for acting became ignited.
Enrolling at the National Theatre Drama School, she graduated from the intensive three-year course in 1979, honing her craft and preparing for the stage. It was in theater that Andrewartha first made her mark, captivating audiences with her talent in a one-woman show titled Singing in the Raid. The popular show ran an impressive one-year tour Melbourne in 1981. This theatrical success paved the way for her transition to television, where she landed her first role in the series Patrol Boat. From there, her illustrious career flourished, with notable appearances in popular Australian TV shows like Carson’s Law, Blue Heelers, and State Coroner, establishing her as a respected figure in the industry and setting the stage for her future triumphs.
Breaking Down Her Iconic Role in Neighbours
By the time Janet Andrewartha joined the cast of Neighbours in 1999, she had well over a decade of acting experience and had become a recognisable face in Australian TV. However, her role as Lyn Scully made her a household name. With Neighbours being one of the most-watched TV shows in the country, she was elevated to new heights of fame. Furthermore, Neighbours was a show that crossed the pond and gained a cult following in both the United States and United Kingdom. So, she truly became a global star.
Lyn Scully was a fan-favourite for a number of years. In total, Andrewartha portrayed the character for 669 episodes between 1999 and 2019. Her biggest stint was between 1999 and 2006, when she decided to leave the show to return to the stage. However, she reprised her role on numerous occasions all the way up to 2019. As Scully, Andrewartha brought to life a strong-willed woman who was the matriarch of her family. Her time on the show saw her tackle many story arcs, including an unexpected pregnancy, a family tractor accident, and a painful custody battle. Through all of these themes, Andrewartha brought a level of nuance to her character, showcasing her tremendous skill that was fine-tuned from years of stage experience.
Tributes Pour In for the Soap Opera Icon
As of yet, details of Janet Andrewartha’s passing have not been revealed. The sad news was first announced on the official Instagram page for Neighbours. The touching tribute read: “Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H.” Jackie Woodburne, who shared the screen with Andrewartha in Neighbours, called her “One of the finest actors of her generation and an extraordinary woman. “Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun.”
Friends and fans then took to the comment section of Neighbours‘ post. Neighbours co-star Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson, commented: “So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure to work with and to be around. We will all miss you, dear girl.” One heartbroken fan commented: “I remember watching Scully’s first episode back in 1999/2000. Rest In Peace, Janet.” The Neighbours team also posted a tribute on their X page, which has also seen a plethora of condolences and tributes.
Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be fondly remembered. Our thoughts are with Janet’s family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/tBWlE8iTZ5
— Neighbours (@neighbours) July 28, 2024
