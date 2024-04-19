6 Longest-Running Daytime Soap Operas

Daytime soap operas, while they may not always receive the same acclaim as limited TV series or mini-series, have been a longstanding staple in television entertainment, particularly in the United States. Some of these daytime soap operas have spanned the course of decades, captivating audiences with their drama-filled storylines and unforgettable characters. Despite changes in viewing habits and the rise of streaming platforms, these daytime soap operas have maintained a dedicated following and continue to entertain and engage viewers.
From love triangles to shocking plot twists, daytime soap operas have truly become a part of television history, creating an enduring legacy that has left a lasting impact on TV fanatics around the world. While new entries emerge every so often, there are a handful of these shows that have reigned supreme in tenure. So, here are 6 of the longest-running soap operas of all time.
The Bold and the Beautiful
According to CBS, as of 2024, The Bold and the Beautiful is the most-watched US daytime drama series in the world. The popular American daytime soap opera first premiered in 1987 and is currently in its impressive 37th season. Set in Los Angeles, the show revolves around the lives and loves of the wealthy and powerful Forrester family and their fashion empire. Filled with scandal, love triangles, and dramatic twists, The Bold and the Beautiful has become a staple in daytime television, captivating audiences for over three decades. With its glamorous settings, intricate character relationships, and unforgettable storylines, the show has solidified its place as one of the longest-running soap operas and beloved daytime drama on television.
The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless, which premiered in 1973, is a beloved soap opera that has captivated audiences for decades. Set in a fictionalized version of Genoa City, Wisconsin, the city is portrayed as a bustling metropolis filled with drama, scandal, and romance. The show follows the lives of the wealthy and powerful Abbott and Newman families, as well as other residents of Genoa City. With its compelling storylines and talented cast, The Young and the Restless has become one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, captivating viewers with its intricate plots and memorable characters. As of the time of writing, the long-running show is sitting at over 13000 episodes.
Neighbours
Neighbours, the iconic Australian soap opera, has been a beloved part of television for nearly four decades. The show followed the lives of the residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional suburb of Erinsborough, exploring the relationships, friendships, and rivalries of the diverse characters who call the neighborhood home. With its mix of drama, romance, and comedy, Neighbours garnered a loyal following both in Australia and internationally. The soap opera’s popularity extended beyond its home country, gaining fans all around the world, particularly in the UK, where the show aired on Channel 5.
Over the years, Neighbours featured early performances from Hollywood actors such as Russell Crowe, Chris Hemsworth, and Margot Robbie, who got their start on the popular show. While Robbie was initially set to return for the final ever episode, she couldn’t appear on location due to prior filming commitments. However, she made a special appearance in the episode through a video message, sending well-wishes to the character Toadie following his wedding to Melanie, providing a heartwarming moment for devoted fans of the show.
Coronation Street
Coronation Street holds the prestigious title of being not only one of the longest-running soap operas of all time but also the longest-running soap opera in British television history. Since its debut in 1960, the show has captivated audiences with its depiction of everyday life on Coronation Street in the fictional town of Weatherfield, Manchester. However, despite its longevity and success within the UK, Coronation Street has not achieved the same level of global recognition as other iconic soap operas.
While the show’s plot revolves around the lives, relationships, and trials of the residents of the street, its focus on domestic drama and working-class characters may have limited its appeal to international audiences compared to more glamorous and high-octane soap operas. Nevertheless, Coronation Street remains a beloved institution in British television history, cherished by generations of viewers for its compelling storytelling and memorable characters. As of the time of writing, there has been over 10,000 episodes of Coronation Street.
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives, the hit soap opera that aired on the American television network NBC from 1965 to 2022, is undeniably one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world. After the show ended in 2022, it was quickly picked up by Peacock, extending its legacy. Days of Our Lives has captivated audiences for decades with its dramatic storylines, complex characters, and intertwining relationships. Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, Days of Our Lives follows the lives of the wealthy and influential Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, and DiMera families, as well as various other residents.
Like any soap opera, the plot of the show is filled with love triangles, scandals, betrayals, and shocking twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The legacy of Days of Our Lives is undeniable, as it has received numerous awards and accolades over the years, including multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. The show has also been praised for addressing important social issues and tackling taboo topics with sensitivity and depth.
General Hospital
General Hospital, listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production and the second in American history after Guiding Light, has solidified its place in television history. The plot of General Hospital revolves around the lives of the residents of the fictional town of Port Charles, focusing on its core families like the Quartermaines, Cassadines, and Spencers. What sets General Hospital apart from other soap operas is its unique penchant for delving into the underbellies of society through crime-related storylines.
While the show also explores traditional soap opera themes like love, friendships, and day-to-day problems, it distinguishes itself by incorporating themes of mob drama, medical mysteries, and political intrigue. This combination of compelling storytelling and diverse character arcs has contributed to General Hospital‘s enduring success and critical acclaim over the years. Want to read more about the show? Here are 7 Hollywood stars who appeared on General Hospital.
