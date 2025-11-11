I Create Miniature Urban Landscapes Out Of Cardboard And Wood

Joshua Smith is a Miniature Sculpture and Stencil Artist based in Adelaide, South Australia. Showcasing his work all around the globe in galleries in London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne and soon Hong Kong the artist perfectly recreates gritty and decaying urban landscapes.
Initially a Stencil Artist for 16 years as well as running an art gallery Josh turned to the world of miniature sculpture last year to try something new.
With a passion and secret background in making model kits and customising Designer Vinyl Toys Josh although self taught picked it up very quickly.
Taking inspiration from the grit, rust and general urban decay of the city Josh picks up every detail in his miniatures from discarded cigarettes, rust, trash in the street to gum on the sidewalk.
Josh is now showcasing his miniature work in Art Fairs around the world and will soon be showcasing a Solo Exhibition of his tiny creations in his hometown of Adelaide, Australia. He will also soon have his work on display at Above Second Gallery in Hong Kong in the coming months.
Joshua’s work is quite intricate sometimes incorporating interior areas as well
Image credits: Mu Young
Even the the street lights and signs light up!
Image credits: Mu Young
This miniature had a Kung Fu school on the upper level complete with weapons rack!
Image credits: Mu Young
All the materials used are as close to the real thing as possible. This floor is made from Balsa Wood and then stained darker
Image credits: Mu Young
Even the security alarm works on this miniature! If you put your hand near the artwork a sensor activates the light and alarm sound!
Image credits: Mu Young
Even trash and objects like discarded takeaway containers are perfectly recreated to the tiniest detail
Image credits: Mu Young
Giant person or small building? The artist looks upon his tiny creation
Image credits: Mu Young
Josh finds that the more grime you add to the buildings the more realistic it becomes
Image credits: cigarettesmightkillyou
Josh takes inspiration from the often overlooked scenes of everyday life. In this case he sees the beauty of the decay of this San Francisco Dumpster
Image credits: ASB Creative
Using nothing but cardboard, paint and charcoal this dumpster looks close to the real thing!
Image credits: ASB Creative
Even objects like tiny drinking cups are perfectly recreated
Image credits: ASB Creative
Sometimes the real objects are used for their miniature counterparts. In this case a plastic bag has been ripped up
Image credits: ASB Creative
Even shipping containers are recreated using not much more than cardboard and paint
Image credits: ASB Creative
As well as a lot of rust!
Image credits: ASB Creative
This building based on an Engine Repair Shop in San Francisco even has working sensor activated lights
Image credits: ASB Creative
All of the graffiti in the miniatures is the own artists work too
Image credits: ASB Creative
Some projects are very time consuming. This stairwell is nothing but cardboard and paint comprised of 100’s of tiny parts!
Image credits: ASB Creative
Based on a building in San Francisco this miniature has a lean at the bottom to recreate the illusion of San Francisco’s Hilly Streets!
Image credits: ASB Creative
