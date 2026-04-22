49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Since the dawn of writing, humans have been able to pass down details of how to make things work. This is great because otherwise all it takes is one grumpy engineer for decades of knowledge to be lost. But even thousands of years later, we still sometimes struggle to create actually legible guidelines.
So we’ve gathered some of the most hilariously bad and confusing instructions as shared by folks across the internet. And, to make sure there is no confusion here, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts to the discussion in the comments section down below.
#1 Just Add Details
Image source: mbcurly
#2 Repair Your Universe
Image source: Rokotta
#3 Accurate
Image source: bassaleh
#4 Was Trying To Learn How To Wire Wrap Crystals
Image source: KierBear18
#5 Cut The Middle Man Out Of Drawing The Unicorn
Image source: Davidclabarr
#6 How To Paint Danny Devito
Image source: seamuswray
#7 That Easy
Image source: pain_point
#8 I Gagged
Image source: Lovethyself1207
#9 How To Draw A Circle Simplified Step By Step
Image source: ge6002
#10 A Page In My IKEA Instruction Manual Told Me To Throw Out One Of The Parts
Image source: imgur.com
#11 Draw The Rest Of The Rose
Image source: imgur.com
#12 Lots Of Satire Today
Image source: AwesomeoPorosis
#13 Picture Of These Instructions In My Learn To Code Html Class
Image source: The_Slojoe
#14 Mowing The Lawn: First Step: Have A Kid, Second And Final Step: Profit
Image source: reddit.com
#15 By Charles Bargue, Drawing Teacher From The 19th Century
Image source: FAIMl
#16 An Art Class Demo We Had
Image source: FlipFlops__
#17 Does This Count?
Image source: someguy_626
#18 How To Make A Poached Egg
Image source: throatfrog
#19 Life Is Full Of Confusion
Image source: juhil_p
#20 An Easy Sweater Pattern For Beginners!
Image source: eliseswl
#21 How To Sculpt A Realistic Hand
Image source: TangoZombie
#22 How To Get Better At Shooting Weddings
Image source: Braindeadfiend
#23 Found Today In A Arts And Crafts Store
Image source: cannedgreatness
#24 I Feel Really Empowered By These Chopstick Instructions
Image source: limeyginger
#25 My University’s Tips On How To Write An Essay
Image source: lordofdunshire
#26 The Instructions For A Wooden Puzzle
Image source: Zarking716
#27 Thank God We Have A Recipe Book Or I’d Be Lost
Image source: imgur.com
#28 We Made This Handy Guide To Creating Your Own Absoluteunit, We Hope It Is Useful
Image source: TheMERL
#29 Nick Offerman’s Guide To Woodworking
Image source: oscar3kings
#30 I Asked AI To Give Me A Visual Guide For Creating An Origami Poodle
Image source: StupidQuestioneerr
#31 Folding A Towel Swan
Image source: Dark_Pinoy
#32 AirPods Won’t Charge? Just Charge Them!
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Just Bake The Cupcakes!
Image source: timothymh
#34 Turn Your Soap Wrapper Into A Beautiful Swan
Image source: Miss_Mich
#35 I Want The Care Instructions, Not Some Unhelpful Casual Misogyny
Image source: ZennMD
#36 Ok But How???
Image source: lil-monster3008
#37 Go Look For Another Tutorial…(Literally Just Says To Make A Program, Compile, Run And Check If The Output Is Right)
Image source: Greenoob
#38 My Kid’s “How To Draw Batman” Shirt
Image source: reddit.com
#39 How To Model The Rest Of The Face
Image source: Thy-xin
#40 From A Metal Model Making Site I Use
Image source: The_Sun_Is_Flat
#41 Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”
Image source: TuxedoFloorca
#42 Beautiful Swan
Image source: StillKirk
#43 Refine + Add Detail To The Crystal
Image source: Floris2707
#44 I Found My Old Green Lantern Comic Book And Remembered How Stupid This Tutorial Was
Image source: RoyalSSB
#45 Oh! So *that’s* How Easy It Is To Go Zero Waste!
Image source: shanster925
#46 Rest Of The Horse Head
Image source: Charm_MentumKat
#47 Rest Of The Bat Soup
Image source: Levi-EXE
#48 An Amazon Review For A Food Thermometer
Image source: landlordslizard
#49 Rest Of The Landlord
Image source: ManMartion
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