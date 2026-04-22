49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

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Since the dawn of writing, humans have been able to pass down details of how to make things work. This is great because otherwise all it takes is one grumpy engineer for decades of knowledge to be lost. But even thousands of years later, we still sometimes struggle to create actually legible guidelines.

So we’ve gathered some of the most hilariously bad and confusing instructions as shared by folks across the internet. And, to make sure there is no confusion here, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts to the discussion in the comments section down below.

#1 Just Add Details

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: mbcurly

#2 Repair Your Universe

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Rokotta

#3 Accurate

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: bassaleh

#4 Was Trying To Learn How To Wire Wrap Crystals

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: KierBear18

#5 Cut The Middle Man Out Of Drawing The Unicorn

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Davidclabarr

#6 How To Paint Danny Devito

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: seamuswray

#7 That Easy

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: pain_point

#8 I Gagged

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Lovethyself1207

#9 How To Draw A Circle Simplified Step By Step

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: ge6002

#10 A Page In My IKEA Instruction Manual Told Me To Throw Out One Of The Parts

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: imgur.com

#11 Draw The Rest Of The Rose

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: imgur.com

#12 Lots Of Satire Today

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: AwesomeoPorosis

#13 Picture Of These Instructions In My Learn To Code Html Class

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: The_Slojoe

#14 Mowing The Lawn: First Step: Have A Kid, Second And Final Step: Profit

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: reddit.com

#15 By Charles Bargue, Drawing Teacher From The 19th Century

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: FAIMl

#16 An Art Class Demo We Had

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: FlipFlops__

#17 Does This Count?

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: someguy_626

#18 How To Make A Poached Egg

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: throatfrog

#19 Life Is Full Of Confusion

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: juhil_p

#20 An Easy Sweater Pattern For Beginners!

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: eliseswl

#21 How To Sculpt A Realistic Hand

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: TangoZombie

#22 How To Get Better At Shooting Weddings

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Braindeadfiend

#23 Found Today In A Arts And Crafts Store

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: cannedgreatness

#24 I Feel Really Empowered By These Chopstick Instructions

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: limeyginger

#25 My University’s Tips On How To Write An Essay

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: lordofdunshire

#26 The Instructions For A Wooden Puzzle

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Zarking716

#27 Thank God We Have A Recipe Book Or I’d Be Lost

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: imgur.com

#28 We Made This Handy Guide To Creating Your Own Absoluteunit, We Hope It Is Useful

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: TheMERL

#29 Nick Offerman’s Guide To Woodworking

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: oscar3kings

#30 I Asked AI To Give Me A Visual Guide For Creating An Origami Poodle

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: StupidQuestioneerr

#31 Folding A Towel Swan

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Dark_Pinoy

#32 AirPods Won’t Charge? Just Charge Them!

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Just Bake The Cupcakes!

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: timothymh

#34 Turn Your Soap Wrapper Into A Beautiful Swan

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Miss_Mich

#35 I Want The Care Instructions, Not Some Unhelpful Casual Misogyny

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: ZennMD

#36 Ok But How???

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: lil-monster3008

#37 Go Look For Another Tutorial…(Literally Just Says To Make A Program, Compile, Run And Check If The Output Is Right)

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Greenoob

#38 My Kid’s “How To Draw Batman” Shirt

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: reddit.com

#39 How To Model The Rest Of The Face

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Thy-xin

#40 From A Metal Model Making Site I Use

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: The_Sun_Is_Flat

#41 Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: TuxedoFloorca

#42 Beautiful Swan

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: StillKirk

#43 Refine + Add Detail To The Crystal

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Floris2707

#44 I Found My Old Green Lantern Comic Book And Remembered How Stupid This Tutorial Was

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: RoyalSSB

#45 Oh! So *that’s* How Easy It Is To Go Zero Waste!

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: shanster925

#46 Rest Of The Horse Head

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Charm_MentumKat

#47 Rest Of The Bat Soup

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: Levi-EXE

#48 An Amazon Review For A Food Thermometer

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: landlordslizard

#49 Rest Of The Landlord

49 Times Instructions Were Technically There But Completely Useless

Image source: ManMartion

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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