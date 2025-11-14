Bill Murray Finally Learns To Love Groundhog Day In This Hilarious Jeep Super Bowl Ad

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of Bill Murray, you’ve probably seen the 1993 movie Groundhog Day – you know, the one where the main character, Phil, is cursed to relive the same day over and over again for as many as 10,000 years. Well, even though the actor hated the movie so much he stopped talking to its director Harold Ramis for 20 years, Murray decided to relive it once again for a hilarious Superbowl ad by Jeep.

Jeep has created a hilarious Groundhog Day-inspired Superbowl ad to promote their new off-roader

Image credits: Jeep

The ad will certainly bring up a lot of memories for the people who grew up watching this movie. It’s full of Murray-esque jokes and even features a guest appearance from Ned Ryerson, Phil’s annoying childhood friend.

Even though the actor hated filming the original movie, it looks like he had a whale of a time filming the new ad

Image credits: Jeep

Just like in the original movie, Punxsutawney Phil and Murray’s character go on all sorts of wacky adventures including off-roading, bike riding, and skiing.

The ad even has a guest appearance from Phil’s annoying childhood friend, Ned

Image credits: Jeep

The ad has collected nearly 20 million views in less than 24 hours since it came out and people absolutely love it!

“It’s not personal”

Image credits: Jeep

“It’s just a game”

Image credits: Jeep

Here’s the actor in Groundhog Day back in 1993 compared to the 2020 ad

Image credits: Columbia Pictures

Image credits: Jeep

Check out the full ad below!

