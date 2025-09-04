Sometimes the best way to get to know someone isn’t by asking the usual stuff like ‘What do you do?’ or ‘Where are you from?’ Weird, unexpected questions can spark the funniest and most memorable conversations. So Pandas, what are your favorite quirky or offbeat questions to ask when you want to break the ice?
#1
I’ve seen a video where a girl asked her Tinder matches “What’s your most controversial opinion?” This question has allowed her to dodge bullets like Neo in Matrix. I think it’s a good question to assess a person’s moral values and filter out the biggest trash right off the bat.
#2
What’s your favourite thing? – my son to a lot of people he speaks to for the first time.
#3
What are some popular things you dislike and some unpopular things you enjoy.
#4
Not exactly controversial, but establishing musical taste is always right up there for me. If someone is diametrically opposite me on music genres, then that will for sure cause irritation down the line.
#5
What’s your birthdate? I might be a weirdo but I want to know where someones Moon, Venus and Mars are and if they match mine. Not everybody is into astrology, but for me it matters. :)
#6
What is your favourite dinosaur? Favourite colour? Favourite food? All the sorts of questions we ask kids but stop asking adults. Really makes people stop and think. Also asked a housewife if she was a domesticated or feral housewife.
#7
Not as serious as some of the others here. “If you were a type of potato, what kind would you be?” It’s a fun icebreaker and it shows if people are willing to be a little silly. Me? I’d be a tater-tot.
#8
What was the name of your first pet? What’s the maiden name of your mother? When is your birthdate? Which street did you live at as a child? And of course: what’s your social security number./s
#9
What do you think of JK Rowling?
#10
Your father must have been a thief…..
Because he has stolen two stars from the skies and put them in your eyes.
