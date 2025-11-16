Hey Theater Pandas, What Was The Most Memorable Thing To Happen During A Performance? (Closed)

by

There’s got to be some of you who were/are theater kids in school. What was the most memorable thing to happen during a performance or rehearsal?

#1

In primary school (7yrs old), we were doing the Nativity. I was a bit pissed that I was the first inn-keeper and not Joseph.
When that smug prick Declan (playing Joseph) loudly ask: Do you have a room for me and my wife?
Instead of the line ‘No’, that I was supposed to give, I responded with: YES! Come on in, I was just making supper, do you like lamb?’
Nobody knew what to do. From the audience I could hear my auntie laughing, and I swear I heard my mother call me a ‘little gobshite’.
After an age, a teacher came on with a tea towel on her head and said, ‘Hello, I am the inn-keeper’s wife. I am sorry but we just rented the last room. Please try somewhere else.’
I got in trouble with the nuns but it was worth it!

#2

During rehearsal for Newsies, we were doing King of New York and I fell off the table I was dancing on. Nearly happened but played it off.

#3

At one of my friends plays the smoke machine flooded the stage with chemicals and during a totally random and mundane part of the play there were tears rolling down the faces of all those poor actors

#4

Probably when the computer that was hooked up to the sound system got a spam full of notifications during a performance and the noise that Windows makes was being spammed that the whole audience could hear it. Us backstage were dying of laughter and embarrassment

#5

Well my friends shoe flew off and everyone was shaming her because it was embarrassing

#6

I think by theatre you mean cinema? Nothing I can remember.

Once at the theatre, (the one with stage and curtain), a member of the audience passed out and paramedics turned up.
The problem was I wasn’t sure whether it wasn’t part of the play as the play was “the play that goes wrong”…!

It wasn’t part of the play, that poor lady was taken away on a stretcher.

Patrick Penrose
