Desire To Do Good: Amazing Ceramics By Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

‘We should probably focus on one thing and strive for perfection. What to do if one can’t? Figurines, ceramics, paintings — and it’s only a tiny bit of all,’ Natalya Dobrzhanskaya, a wonderful artist from Moscow, writes about herself.

A person of talent, Natalia proves these words with her art: ‘The broken ceramics is calling out of the boxes, “Well, when will you make a beautiful mosaic from us?” Pieces of different cloths are spitefully grinning from the shelf, “You’re so fond of patchwork. So, what are you doing?” And this impossible itch of a whole swarm of coloured threads, “We want to become an embroidered bouquet of lavender. You promised!” And besides, I very much want to write a book, make a film and create the-best-in-the-whole-wide-world cartoon.’ And also, Natalya manages to teach all comers pottery.

More info: livemaster.com

#1

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#2

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#3

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#4

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#5

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#6

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#7

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#8

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#9

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#10

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#11

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#12

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#13

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#14

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#15

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#16

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#17

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#18

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#19

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#20

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#21

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

#22

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Image source: Natalya Dobrzhanskaya

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
