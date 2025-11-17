Hey Pandas, What Would Society Look Like If Emotions Became Visible?

by

Imagine a world where emotions have color and form! How would our interactions change if our feelings were laid bare for all to see?

#1

I imagine a party, the extroverts in one corner all happy..

The introverts in another akward and scared…

The karens in another completely exposed plotting away to ban emotions…

And me watching it all unravel while chillin with doggos

#2

For me at least nothing would change in any way

#3

this would just be people f*****g showing their emotions clearly without being told they need to be hidden or something I would guess.

#4

Me: *Glowing purple all the time*

Everyone else: ‘Is that really appropriate right now?’

#5

A lot more honesty, for better or worse.

#6

Everlasting gobstoppers

#7

Maybe people would be kinder? Being able to see the nasty person is just having a bad time. The person who you think was being rude was meaning to be kind but was clumsy with words. The school bully is scared.

