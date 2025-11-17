Woman Wonders If She’s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband’s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Recently, a mom’s post shared on the Mumsnet forum caught everyone’s attention and divided opinions.
“My partner has an 8-year-old girl from a previous relationship and we’ve just had a baby (currently 3 months),” the mom explained. “Now, I really want to go on holiday just me, my partner and my baby,” she explained.
The controversy was stirred by the fact that the mom doesn’t want her stepdaughter on her holiday with her. Read on below to find out what the mom had to say about it, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!
Image credits: B0711
The author added more information about the whole situation
Research shows that children in stepfamilies are at greater risk for emotional problems among others
A growing body of research indicates that children of divorce and children in stepfamilies are at somewhat greater risk for academic, behavioral and emotional problems than children in nuclear families. Girls in stepfamilies, particularly those with stepmothers, are said to have distinct adjustment problems that girls in nuclear families do not experience.
According to psychologist Patricia Papernow, Ed.D., who is a member of the National Stepfamily Resource Center’s expert council, “a stepfamily is fundamentally a different structure and it makes a different foundation for relationships than a first-time family.” One of these differences is that in a stepfamily, the spouses do not have an equal relationship to the children or in the parenting process.
On the other hand, some experts believe that although loving your stepchildren is a wonderful element of the relationship between stepmothers and stepkids, respect and kindness are the only mandatory components.
Wednesday Martin, in her popular book “Stepmonster,” argues that safe home and the necessities of life are also required to provide, but love isn’t. The idea still remains controversial among others who claim that loving a stepchild like your biological child is crucial.
Some people said the mom has a right to spend time with her newborn without her stepdaughter
Others, however, said she shouldn’t exclude her stepdaughter as it will hurt her
Many people thought that the dad should be responsible for paying for his daughter to take her on holiday and not the stepmom
