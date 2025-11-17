Woman Wonders If She’s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband’s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

by

Recently, a mom’s post shared on the Mumsnet forum caught everyone’s attention and divided opinions.

“My partner has an 8-year-old girl from a previous relationship and we’ve just had a baby (currently 3 months),” the mom explained. “Now, I really want to go on holiday just me, my partner and my baby,” she explained.

The controversy was stirred by the fact that the mom doesn’t want her stepdaughter on her holiday with her. Read on below to find out what the mom had to say about it, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Image credits: Sarah Chai

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Image credits: RODNAE Productions

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Image credits: B0711

The author added more information about the whole situation

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Research shows that children in stepfamilies are at greater risk for emotional problems among others

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Image credits: choreograph (not the actual photo)

A growing body of research indicates that children of divorce and children in stepfamilies are at somewhat greater risk for academic, behavioral and emotional problems than children in nuclear families. Girls in stepfamilies, particularly those with stepmothers, are said to have distinct adjustment problems that girls in nuclear families do not experience.

According to psychologist Patricia Papernow, Ed.D., who is a member of the National Stepfamily Resource Center’s expert council, “a stepfamily is fundamentally a different structure and it makes a different foundation for relationships than a first-time family.” One of these differences is that in a stepfamily, the spouses do not have an equal relationship to the children or in the parenting process.

On the other hand, some experts believe that although loving your stepchildren is a wonderful element of the relationship between stepmothers and stepkids, respect and kindness are the only mandatory components.

Wednesday Martin, in her popular book “Stepmonster,” argues that safe home and the necessities of life are also required to provide, but love isn’t. The idea still remains controversial among others who claim that loving a stepchild like your biological child is crucial.

Some people said the mom has a right to spend time with her newborn without her stepdaughter

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Others, however, said she shouldn’t exclude her stepdaughter as it will hurt  her

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Many people thought that the dad should be responsible for paying for his daughter to take her on holiday and not the stepmom

Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son
Woman Wonders If She&#8217;s Wrong For Not Wanting To Take Husband&#8217;s 8-Year-Old On Holiday While Taking Their Baby Son

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Funny And Confusing Pics Posted By The “Images That Require More Context” Twitter Page (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What Happened to Snowpiercer Season 4?
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2024
50 “DIY WHY” Projects That Probably Should Have Never Happened (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 17 Review: “Kuka’awale (Stakeout)”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2015
38 Twitter Burns That Definitely Left A Mark
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck In Thrift Stores (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.