Hey Pandas, If A Zombie Apocalypse Occurred, What Store Would You Wanna Be In When It Happened? (Closed)

by

If a zombie apocalypse happened, where would you prefer to be?

#1

Probably costco because the zombies can’t get in without a membership

#2

Probably a hardware shop like Home Depot so I can chainsaw some zombies off.

Either that or Barnes Nobles so I can drink coffee and read till my death

#3

A hunting/survivalist store, IKEA, or the woods.

#4

A Bass Pro shop, you some food, guns, and all you will need to escape if you need to.

#5

Michaels arts and crafts

#6

a hardware store or one with a lot of powertools

#7

A gun shop or tool shop possibly even HEB

#8

-either a grocery store for food,
-a store with many appliances(walmart),
-a hardware store for protection(home depot),
-Ikea cuz its confusing and feels like a home kinda,
-or an arcade/ movie theater so i can peacefully watch my fav shows/movies(idk how i’d hook it up tho lol), or play games lol until i become one of them(also they r pretty dark which may help)

#9

ot tub store. Don;t zombies die as most their body parts fall off? Zombies seem similar to Reevers in Firefly and Serenity. In real life zombies are most like junkies

#10

Either someplace like sams or costco or buccees because even tho it doesnt have much on the hardware side it has alot on the barricading yourself with living supplies :)

#11

Bass Pro

#12

Nice try. I’m not going to tell you my secret plan!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“How Hard Did Puberty Hit You”: 30 People Who Took Part In This New TikTok Challenge And Shared Photos
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Two Theories About Those Creepy Radio Broadcasts On Last Night’s The Walking Dead
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2015
50 Wholesome And Unusual Animal Pics To Give You Some Serious Animal Therapy
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Artist Creates Surreal World Of Headless Clones In His Hide And Seek Series
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom
Mom Season 3 Episode 1 Review: “Terrorists and Ginger Bread”
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2015
Heartwarming Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Small Things
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.