Hey Pandas, If A Zombie Apocalypse Occurred, What Store Would You Wanna Be In When It Happened? (Closed)

If a zombie apocalypse happened, where would you prefer to be?
#1
Probably costco because the zombies can’t get in without a membership
#2
Probably a hardware shop like Home Depot so I can chainsaw some zombies off.
Either that or Barnes Nobles so I can drink coffee and read till my death
#3
A hunting/survivalist store, IKEA, or the woods.
#4
A Bass Pro shop, you some food, guns, and all you will need to escape if you need to.
#5
Michaels arts and crafts
#6
a hardware store or one with a lot of powertools
#7
A gun shop or tool shop possibly even HEB
#8
-either a grocery store for food,
-a store with many appliances(walmart),
-a hardware store for protection(home depot),
-Ikea cuz its confusing and feels like a home kinda,
-or an arcade/ movie theater so i can peacefully watch my fav shows/movies(idk how i’d hook it up tho lol), or play games lol until i become one of them(also they r pretty dark which may help)
#9
ot tub store. Don;t zombies die as most their body parts fall off? Zombies seem similar to Reevers in Firefly and Serenity. In real life zombies are most like junkies
#10
Either someplace like sams or costco or buccees because even tho it doesnt have much on the hardware side it has alot on the barricading yourself with living supplies :)
#11
Bass Pro
#12
Nice try. I’m not going to tell you my secret plan!
