Korean Artist Turns Animals Into Original Characters That Look Like They Belong In An Anime (17 New Pics)

by

Have you ever woke up and wondered what some of your favorite animals might look like in a 2D universe? Or even in different art styles? Korean artist Nitro committed themselves to transforming various animals into anime characters, and the result of these artworks pretty much stands for itself.

The Korean artist finds various images of animals and uses them as inspiration. Using the image as a reference he creates unique-looking anime characters while maintaining the distinctive characteristics of the said animal. 

Nitro’s work has been featured on Bored Panda previously, and if you’d like to see more of his work then think no further and click here for part 1!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | artstation.com

#1 Spectacled Owl

Image source: byeongju.a

#2 Brown Bear

Image source: byeongju.a

#3 Polish Chicken

Image source: byeongju.a

#4 Borzoi (Russian Hunting Sighthound)

Image source: byeongju.a

#5 Guineafowl

Image source: byeongju.a

#6 Wolf

Image source: byeongju.a

#7 Raven

Image source: byeongju.a

#8 White Cats With Heterochromia

Image source: byeongju.a

#9 Friesian Horse

Image source: byeongju.a

#10 Boss Gorilla

Image source: byeongju.a

#11 Iguana

Image source: byeongju.a

#12 Cotton-Top Tamarin

Image source: byeongju.a

#13 Lioness

Image source: byeongju.a

#14 Tiger

Image source: byeongju.a

#15 Shock-Headed Capuchin

Image source: byeongju.a

#16 Belgian Blue

Image source: byeongju.a

#17 Hiena

Image source: byeongju.a

