Korean Artist Turns Animals Into Original Characters That Look Like They Belong In An Anime (17 New Pics)

Have you ever woke up and wondered what some of your favorite animals might look like in a 2D universe? Or even in different art styles? Korean artist Nitro committed themselves to transforming various animals into anime characters, and the result of these artworks pretty much stands for itself.
The Korean artist finds various images of animals and uses them as inspiration. Using the image as a reference he creates unique-looking anime characters while maintaining the distinctive characteristics of the said animal.
Nitro’s work has been featured on Bored Panda previously, and if you’d like to see more of his work then think no further and click here for part 1!
More info: Facebook | Instagram | artstation.com
#1 Spectacled Owl
Image source: byeongju.a
#2 Brown Bear
Image source: byeongju.a
#3 Polish Chicken
Image source: byeongju.a
#4 Borzoi (Russian Hunting Sighthound)
Image source: byeongju.a
#5 Guineafowl
Image source: byeongju.a
#6 Wolf
Image source: byeongju.a
#7 Raven
Image source: byeongju.a
#8 White Cats With Heterochromia
Image source: byeongju.a
#9 Friesian Horse
Image source: byeongju.a
#10 Boss Gorilla
Image source: byeongju.a
#11 Iguana
Image source: byeongju.a
#12 Cotton-Top Tamarin
Image source: byeongju.a
#13 Lioness
Image source: byeongju.a
#14 Tiger
Image source: byeongju.a
#15 Shock-Headed Capuchin
Image source: byeongju.a
#16 Belgian Blue
Image source: byeongju.a
#17 Hiena
Image source: byeongju.a
