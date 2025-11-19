40 Unhinged Messages From Dating Apps That Are Pure Chaos

Navigating dating apps can feel like stepping into the wild—you never know what kind of messages are waiting for you. While some people find sweet connections, others are left wondering how basic human interaction went so wrong. From hilariously bad pickup lines to messages that make you question reality, modern dating is nothing short of unpredictable.
And then there are those moments so awkward, so cringe-worthy, that they simply have to be shared. The internet is full of people documenting their weirdest dating app encounters, and we’ve gathered some of the most jaw-dropping examples. Keep scrolling to see the funniest, most bizarre, and most painfully awkward messages people have received!
#1 I Was Immediately Unmatched. Heartbroken
Image source: Legen_unfiltered
#2 Why Don’t You Just Cancel The Date Before I Come There?
Image source: ipogorelov98
#3 I Love Dating Apps Sooo Much
Image source: Itswillyferret
#4 She Was Sucking On A Lollipop In One Of Her Photos
Image source: DisciplineOk3289
#5 Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of This
Image source: Brilliant-Tomato7402
#6 Dating Apps Are Serious Trash Sometimes
Image source: Shejidan
#7 The Audacity
Image source: ScrubrDucki
#8 Do I Still Have A Chance?
Image source: Wolf7980
#9 Yeah, Why The Hell Are You On A Dating App Anyway?
Image source: GreatUglybrute
#10 I Don’t Know, Maybe I Don’t Have Standing To Be Mildly Infuriated About This. Dating Apps Are Wild
Image source: Jen_With_Just_One_N
#11 My Friend Just Got A List From Some Guy On Okcupid With 6 Rules/Conditions For Dating Him
Image source: DAV3Y
#12 Just Logged Onto A Dating App And This Is One Of The First Messages… Its Not The Creepiest I Know But Still Just Wtf
Image source: TJTylerJackTJ
#13 Hehehe
Image source: Odd_Star_9951
#14 His Bio vs. His Message
Image source: TigOleBitties4206
#15 Passive Aggressive After I Wouldn’t Put Out On First Date
Image source: LixxieLicious
#16 Guys I Got The 4th Ha!!
Image source: acidnamsucram
#17 Genuinely Bewildered
Image source: PopsMcgovern
#18 Decided To Try Out A Dating Site For The First Time Where You Have To Text People. Creeped Me The Heck Out How She Went From 0-100 So Quick
Image source: L4dyR0se
#19 Why Bother Sending Me A Match Request?
Image source: quaranTV
#20 Guys This Is So Much Fun
Image source: garand_tactical
#21 It’s So Over???
Image source: harribao
#22 Be Honest, Would This Have Worked On You?
Image source: Aspiring-Programmer
#23 Dear Jason, You’re Not Funny
Image source: Comfortable_Quail_61
#24 This Person (28f) Frequently Complains On Social Media About How Badly Guys Treat Her. I (35m) Am Genuinely Starting To Hate Dating
Image source: elvis_depressedly8
#25 Not Even Entertaining It Anymore
Image source: SirPsychoSxy
#26 People Who Use AI Photos On Dating Apps
Image source: One_Carob_8612
#27 What Is Wrong With Men?
Image source: Goats_772
#28 Every Asian Girl Who’s Tried Online Dating Will Eventually Get One Of These
Image source: juliodagofaen
#29 I Hate Dating
Image source: idontgiveafuckatp
#30 Aaaand That’s Me Finished With Online Dating
Image source: spamvicious
#31 Went On A Date With This Guy Once… Ended After About 45 Minutes
Image source: ierofrankie
#32 I Went On A Date With This Guy A Couple Days Ago, I Have Never Been So Creeped Out By Someone. The Picture He Sent Me Is Of My Apartment Building. I Already Contacted The Police
Image source: kaaayl
#33 Guy Saw Me On A Dating App (Where I Did Not List My School), Looked Me Up In A School Registry & Messaged Me Via Microsoft Teams
Image source: bestieharem
#34 Met This Divorced Man On Tinder. Dude Is 40 And Has 3 Kids With This Woman. I Think I’m Going To Stop Dating For A While 😭
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Tried Being Mature And Canceled A Date Whose Location Wasn’t Correct On Their Profile
Image source: lala_whocares
#36 I Wouldn’t Even Be Mad At This Reply 😂
Image source: ohyezidid
#37 For Context: Met This Guy Through A Dating App About Three Months Ago. Never Actually Met But Spoke Through Snapchat. I’ve Had A Boyfriend For Two Months Now And I Have No Idea How This Guy Found Me On Facebook Considering I Never Told Him My Last Name
Image source: SabrinaSandra220
#38 This Guy Wanted Me To Know Just How Disinterested He Is In Me
Image source: lilazndevilx
#39 I’m So Done With Dating Apps 🤦🏻♀️
Image source: NextCranberry3401
#40 Damn I Got Rejected 😢
Image source: Long-Development461
